Every other day we crave for pakodas to accompany our evening tea. There are so many recipes of pakodas that we can have a different one every day for weeks together. Since pakoda is our all-time go-to snack, we don't feel any different during Navratri. All those of us who follow sattvik diet during the nine-day festival, have to make do with falhari foods. But if the same urge to bite into a crispy fired pakoda arises, don't try to kill it; make this delicious vrat-friendly aloo pakoda to make your evenings just as fulfilling.





The aloo pakoda we are talking about replaces besan batter with the one made with vrat-friendly kuttu flour; and common salt makes way for sendha namak. Just like you make your regular aloo pakoda, slice the potatoes into thin discs, coat them with a batter of kuttu ka atta, mixed with water and seasoned with rock salt and chilli powder. Then all that is left to do is frying the coated potato slices in hot ghee. Follow this recipe, and treat yourself to a lip-smacking snack, even on sattvik diet.





(Also Read: Here's A Full-Day Meal Plan For Ram Navami)

Kuttu flour is used in place of regular flours during Navratri.

Navratri-Special Aloo Pakoda Recipe I How To Make Vrat-Friendly Aloo Pakoda:

Click here for the easy recipe of vrat-special aloo pakoda.





You can also add other spices to the kuttu batter that you allow yourself to consume during the festival. Just make sure to fry the pakoda on medium heat so that the layer of kuttu doesn't tear and come off. These pakodas taste best when fried in ghee, but feel free to use the oil of your choice.





You can also prepare potatoes in large quantities and make another batter of besan instead of kuttu, to make them for family members who are not fasting or following the sattvik diet. The idea is to enjoy a hearty evening session with the whole family.





Pro Tip: This aloo pakoda goes quite well with vrat-wale aloo sabzi. Hence, you can even use this pakoda recipe for a wholesome dinner to break your day-long fast.





And if you want to prepare in advance and just rush to dig into them right after your evening prayers, you can first fry these pakodas slightly till light brown and then fry again till golden brown when it's time to eat.





Enjoy delicious tea-time snacking, even on fasting days!





Happy Navratri 2022