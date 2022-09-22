Navratri 2022 is beginning on September 26 and the air is pulsating with excitement. The nine-day festival is one of the biggest Hindu celebrations that people are eagerly waiting to rejoice across India. During this period, devotees throng temples and some also observe a fast to pay respects to Goddess Durga. There are some special foods that are usually eaten during Navratri fasts - be it grains such as Samak or flours such as Kuttu. If you are in the mood to sample some of the delicious Navratri-special foods and don't want to cook them from scratch at home, we have just what you need. These restaurants in Delhi-NCR are some of the best restaurants to try the signature Navratri thali. You can savour these toothsome Navratri treats from September 26 till October 4, 2022.

Here Are 13 Best Restaurants For Navratri Thali In Delhi-NCR:

1. Punjab Grill

Known for its delightful Indian fare, Punjab Grill has become a household name among foodies. Their delicious Navratri thali is a three-course affair with wonderful options like fresh fruit chaat, Tandoori Ananas, Paneer Khoya Kaju Makhana, Khatta Meetha Kaddu and more.





Where: Multiple outlets in Khan Market, Janpath, East Of Kailash, Noida

Cost for thali: Rs. 1,000/- plus taxes.

2. Pind Balluchi

Enjoy Navratri 2022 festivities at Pind Balluchi with vrat starters, desserts and more. Trust us, you'll be coming back again very soon!





Where: Select Citywalk Mall, Top Floor , Food Court, A-3m, Saket District Centre, Sector 6, Saket, New Delhi, Delhi 110017





Cost for thali: Rs. 1,000/- plus taxes.





(Also Read: Navratri 2022 Special: 7 Unique Vrat Recipes to Make Fasting Fun)

Navratri Thali. Photo Credit: Pind Balluchi

3. Curry Nama

If you are looking to enjoy a lavish Navratri thali at home, look no further than Currynama. With unique dishes like Amaranth Aur Kache Kele Ki Tikki, Sitafal ki Sabzi, and Shakarkandhi ka Halwa - this is a must-try.





Where: Multiple outlets in Rohini, Greater Kailash, Gurgaon and Lawrence Road





Cost for thali: Rs. 800/- plus taxes.

4. Dhaba by The Claridges

Relish an authentic Navratri feast at the iconic Dhaba by the Claridges. Some of the wholesome vrat-friendly dishes on their menu include Lauki Mawa Curry, Kaju aur Chironji ki Dal, and also the amazing Petha Halwa dessert.





Where: 12, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Rd, Tees January Road Area, Motilal Nehru Marg Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110011





Cost for thali: Rs. 1,695/- plus taxes.





(Also Read: 10 Navratri Special Foods You Can Enjoy While Observing Navratri Vrat)

Navratri Thali at Dhaba. Photo Credit: The Claridges

5. Gulatis

Known for its signature Indian dishes, Gulatis is a brand that is on the top of every foodie's radar. They are serving over 40 dishes at their restaurant that are made without onion or garlic - including Shakarkandhi ki Galouti, Sabudana bhel puri, Kele ki Sabzi and samak ki kheer.





Where: 6, Pandara Road Market, New Delhi - 110003





Cost for thali: Rs. 1,000/- plus taxes.

6. K3 by JW Marriot

Award-winning restaurant K3 is known for its Asian, Italian and Indian fare and they are also having a wonderful menu specially curated for Navratri.





Where: Asset Area 4 - Hospitality District Delhi, Aerocity, New Delhi, Delhi 110037





Cost for thali: Rs. 1,700/- plus taxes.

7. Seasonal Tastes at Westin, Gurgaon

Experienced chefs at The Seasonal Tastes, Westin Gurgaon have curated a delicious Navratri Sattvik thali. You can enjoy Kuttu puri, Sago Khichdi, Samak rice and more at this restaurant.





Where: 1 Mg Road, Sector 29, New Delhi, Ncr, Gurugram, Haryana 122002





Cost for thali: Rs. 1,150/- plus taxes.

8. The Masala Trail

The Masala Trail by Osama Jalali is a pure vegetarian restaurant with signature dishes across India. Their special Navratri menu has a variety of vrat-friendly, combo meals and a variety of snacks too.





Where: 2nd Floor, Select Citywalk Mall, Saket, New Delhi





Cost of thali: Rs. 600/- plus taxes.

9. AnnaMaya at Andaz Delhi

While AnnaMaya is known for its signature brunches, their thoughtfully-curated Navratri menu is a must-try. You can choose from an array of fasting recipes that are made with locally sourced ingredients.





Where: Ground Floor, Asset No.1, Aerocity, New Delhi, Delhi 110037





Cost of thali: Rs. 1,700/- plus taxes





(Also Read: 15 Best Navratri Vrat Recipes)

Navratri Thali at AnnaMaya. Photo Credit: Andaz Delhi

10. Gola Sizzlers

Gola Sizzlers is the place to head for an epic meal with sizzlers and more. But this time, you can savour some wonderful Navratri-special delights as well including Kuttu Roti, Sabudana Papad, Paneer Pasanda and Sabudana Kheer.





Where: Multiple outlets





Cost for thali: Rs. 1,000/- plus taxes.

11. Blooms at Eros Hotel

Whether for lunch or for dinner, Blooms has a wonderful A La Carte menu for Navratri specials. You can choose from interesting dishes like Arbi ke Tuk, Sabudana ki Tikki, Kuttu ki Poori, Kele Badam Ke Koftey and Fresh cut fruits.





Where: Nehru Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110019





Cost for thali: Rs. 1,500/- plus taxes

12. Kiyan at Roseate

Celebrate Navratri 2022 at Kiyan, Roseate New Delhi with a lavish feast that will keep you wanting more. There are dishes like Dal chironji, Kacche mirch ka paneer, Khubani ki chutney, Makhana kheer, Sabudana papad, Kuttu ki poori and more.





Where: Asset 10, Northern Access Rd, Aerocity, Hospitality District, Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, Delhi 110037





Cost for thali: Rs. 2,499/- plus taxes





(Also Read: Navratri 2022: 5 Delicious Vrat-Friendly Desserts To Make In 30 Mins)

Navratri Thali at Kiyan. Photo Credit: The Roseate

13. Creo at Vivanta Delhi

A traditional and authentic Navratri thali awaits you at Creo, Vivanta Delhi. Their delectable range of classic and contemporary dishes will please your palate to no end.





Where: Service Rd, Sector 21, Dwarka, Delhi, 110075





Cost for thali: Rs. 1,299/- plus taxes.