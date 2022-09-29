The nine-day festival or Navratri is in full swing across the country. During this time, different forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped by devotees. People also observe fasts and abstain from eating usual grains as a mark of their devotion. Foods such as rajgira, sabudana, kuttu and samak are used in Navratri-special cooking to make an array of recipes like dosa, khichdi and even the simple roti. If you are looking for a delicious chutney to add to your Navratri spread, we have just what you need. Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur has shared a wonderful coconut chutney recipe that can make for an excellent pairing with vrat-friendly dosas, cheelas and more! Take a look at the full recipe video here:

We often think of chutneys as accompaniments to multiple vrat-friendly delights such as sabudana tikka, kuttu ka cheela and more. Well, your search for vrat-friendly coconut chutney ends here. This delicious recipe by Kunal Kapur makes for an ideal addition to your Navratri spread. Further, this coconut chutney is bursting with flavour and will make you forget everything else. "Navaratri special Vrat ki Coconut Chutney! These sattvic chutney recipes are easy-to-make and digest too and taste good with fasting foods," wrote Kunal Kapur in the caption.

Here Is The Full Recipe For Vrat-Friendly Coconut Chutney By Chef Kunal Kapur:

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh grated coconut

1 tsp Cumin

1 tbsp Anardana

1/4 cup Mint leaves

1/2 cup Coriander leaves

1/4 cup Water

2 tsp chopped Green Chilli

2 tsp chopped Ginger

Curry leaves - a spring

Sendha Namak - to taste

Method:

Add all the ingredients to the blender. Mix until smooth. Serve fresh!





So, what are you waiting for? Try this delicious vrat-friendly coconut chutney recipe today.