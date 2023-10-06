Navratri 2023: India is a land of festivals, and one of the most eagerly awaited celebrations is the nine-day extravaganza of Sharad Navratri. Commencing on October 15th, 2023, and concluding on October 23rd, Navratri 2023 promises to be a vibrant and spiritually significant event. This festivity, dedicated to the nine forms of the goddess, marks a time when devotees across India fast, pray and follow a strict vegetarian diet, also known as Vrat foods. In many households, this diet excludes onions and garlic, emphasizing pure and satvik cuisine.





Navratri Fasting and Food:

During Navratri fasting, followers consume a variety of ingredients, including fruits, potatoes, sago, water chestnut flour, buckwheat flour, milk, curd, paneer, and milk products. Rock salt replaces regular salt in these dishes. Despite the limited ingredients, traditional Indian recipes can be prepared to ensure that fasting doesn't leave you hungry.

Let's explore a Navratri special thali that offers a delectable array of Vrat foods, reminiscent of everyday Indian dishes but with a satvik twist, free from grains and pulses.





Navratri Thali - 7 Traditional Indian Recipes That You Must Try

1. Kuttu Puri:

Kuttu Puri, a crispy delight, is made from buckwheat flour, mashed boiled potatoes, and a blend of aromatic spices. It pairs wonderfully with potato curry or can be made with Rajgira (water chestnut flour) for variation. Click here for the recipe

2. Rajgira Kadhi:

A beloved North Indian favourite, Kadhi, gets a fasting-friendly makeover with Rajgira flour, curd, ginger, green chilli, cumin, and a hint of sugar. Unlike regular Kadhi, turmeric is omitted in this version. Click here for the recipe





3. Vrat Wale Aloo Rasedar:

This traditional Indian potato curry is a Navratri staple. Made with cumin, curd, ginger, and rock salt, it's perfect for lunch or dinner, best enjoyed with kuttu ki puri or roti. Click here for the recipe





4. Sabudana Khichdi:

Hailing from Western India, especially Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, Sabudana Khichdi is a light and flavorful dish made from sago pearls, blended with mild spices, and can be served with curd. Click here for the recipe





5. Vrat-Friendly Kaddu Ki Sabzi:

Add variety to your fasting meals with this pumpkin-based dish. Mix pumpkin pieces with a tantalizing spice blend and savour this flavorful recipe for lunch or dinner during Navratri fasting. Click here for the recipe





6. Kebab e Kela:

These Vrat-special kebabs crafted from raw bananas offer a delectable taste experience. They're prepared by mixing raw bananas with buckwheat flour, green chillies, red chillies, ginger, and rock salt. Click here for the recipe





7. Vratwale Paneer Roll:

Paneer, a rich source of protein, takes centre stage in this Vrat Paneer Roll. Prepare these rolls by mixing grated paneer with potatoes, rock salt, and spices, then pan-fry or deep-fry for a filling and tasty snack. Click here for the recipe





Embrace the spirit of Navratri 2023 by savouring these delightful traditional Indian recipes crafted for your Navratri fasting days. Share your favourite Indian recipe with us in the comments below, and enjoy the festivities with delicious, satvik flavours. Happy Sharad Navratri 2023!



