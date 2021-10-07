Navratri 2021 is starting from today and the country is fully gearinged up to celebrate this festival with much enthusiasm and joy. As with any other festival, food is an integral part of Navratri as well. Some people observe fast or vrat during Navratri. While many stick to a vegetarian diet, others choose to go for a more stringent version by eliminating certain food items completely. But as festive rituals may keep us all busy, an elaborate meal may not be everyone's pick. On such days all you need is a vrat recipe that is tasty and easy to make. To make your job simpler, we have curated a list of seven such dishes that can be made in just 30 minutes.

It is one of the most popular and loved vrat recipes that can be cooked within half an hour. So, if you are fasting, all you have to do is soak some sabudana and jazz it up with some mild spices. You can always add peanuts to the mix and enjoy.

This is an easy – and yummy – option while you are fasting. It is bound to be a favourite among all age groups. Add potato cubes to the delicious kadhi and savour it at mealtime.

One of the quickest vrat-friendly recipes that are both tasty and healthy is banana walnut lassi. In this version, the classic lassi is loaded with walnuts and has the freshness of bananas.

You can make this fermented dhokla using a special kind of rice used during Navratri called samwat chawal. Make a batter first and leave the mixture to ferment overnight. The next day, steam the batter, cut it into pieces and garnish with coconut.





This traditional aloo curry is one of the most popular dishes relished during Navratri. While fasting, use rock salt or sendha namak to make this a perfect lunch delicacy. You can have it with kuttu puris or roti.

This dish is easy to make and tastes exactly like regular puris. Make kuttu ki puri with buckwheat flour which is also known as kuttu ka aata. Since you are fasting, you can always replace kuttu ka aata with singhare ka atta.

Potatoes are one of the most popular ingredients used during a vrat. If you are bored with regular fried potatoes, try this recipe out. The boiled potato dish cooked with curd is a true delight.

Have a happy and delicious Navratri.