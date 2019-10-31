Post Diwali Detox: Follow These Expert Tips To Detox Your Body The Right Way (Watch Video)

Post Diwali Detox Tips By Rupali Datta

Diwali is that time of the year when you treat yourselves to some delectable, decadent sweets and just get away with it guilt-free! Jalebi, gulab jamun, rasmalai, rabdi, kheer - the list is never ending, much like your cravings to take just one last bite. All it takes to ruin a year's worth of following a healthy diet is one long, festivity-filled weekend. Post Diwali, after days of eating celebratory foods and partying with friends and family, we need to reboot and get our system on track. Our kidneys and liver work very efficiently to detox our body daily, I use the word 'detox' here in the context of rejuvenation or reclaiming our health after a fortnight of indulgences.





There are a number of 'detox diets' available, we don't need to go there; just a few simple steps can be incorporated into our daily lives to gently nudge our bodies back to feeling refreshed.





Follow These Expert Tips To Detox Your Body The Right Way

1. Hydrate Well: During festivities we tend to forget to drink adequate water. Shopping, rushing from one place to another makes us forget thirst, so the first thing to do is drink up. Water, water and more water- 35-40mls/kg body weight daily. You can choose flavoured water made with strawberries, cucumber, ajwain, orange slices. Exhaustion sets in with as less as a loss of 2% of the body water, so getting the hydration back on track will help alleviate tiredness.







Post Diwali Detox: Drink sufficient water and keep yourself well-hydrated.





2. Eat Fresh Fruits And Veggies: Fresh fruits and vegetables are a treasure trove of vitamins and minerals which are essential for our bodies to function efficiently. During festivals, these are the last priority on our list. So, getting them back into our meals means more nutrient-rich food. Fibre in fruits and veggies will help bring our digestive system back on track. Fruits make for great snacks; they are nutrient rich and low in calories.





3. Nuts and Seeds: I am sure that you all have loaded on dry fruits during festive season, eating them now will be a good idea too. Dry fruits are brimming with protein, minerals, healthy fats and antioxidants. One snack once a day will prevent picking up some other calorie dense non nutrient intense food.









Post Diwali Detox: Nuts and seeds may not be such a great food option to have before your workout







4. Exercise: Get back on to your schedule but slowly. After the break, don't rush back to top form immediately. Warm ups, breathing exercises, stretches will all help you build up on your stamina.

Diwali comes once a year so don't feel guilty with the indulgences, relax you have a month and half ahead before the Christmas and New Year celebrations kick in.











