Sharad Navratri 2023 is approaching, and for many, it means observing a fast as a way to celebrate the festival. During these nine sacred days, the right ingredients can make all the difference in keeping you nourished and satisfied. As you get ready for Navratri, keep in mind that fasting is not just about avoiding certain foods, it is also about how to fuel your body with good nutrition from foods that are vrat-friendly. As your diet and menu change during the festival, it is important to prep ahead and stock your kitchen with essential fasting ingredients before Navratri begins.

Sharad Navratri 2023: Here Are 10 Fasting Ingredients You Must Have In Your Kitchen For Sharad Navratri 2023:

1. Sabudana (Tapioca Pearls):

The tiny pearls of sabudana can be used to make delightful dishes like sabudana khichdi, sabudana vadas, and even kheer. They are quick to cook and provide an energy boost during fasting. Sabudana is rich in protein, iron and carbs, which help keep you energised. It is also rich in fibre which makes it an easily-digestible food. Click here for vrat-friendly sabudana recipes you can try.

2. Singhara Flour (Water Chestnut Flour):

This flour is a gift for those who crave chapatis or puris during Navratri. Singhara flour is gluten-free and ideal for making flatbreads. It's a staple for many fasting recipes. Nutritionist Rupali Datta tells us that singhara is low-fat, cholesterol-free food and is also a good source of source of energy, protein, phosphorus and fibre. Click here for singhara recipes you choose from.

3. Kuttu Atta (Buckwheat Flour):

Buckwheat flour is another gluten-free option that's nutritious and versatile. You can use it to make rotis, cheela or even tikkis for a satisfying meal that won't break your fast. Kuttu contains all nine amino acids that are the building blocks of protein. Click here for our best kuttu recipes for Sharad Navratri 2023.

4. Rajgira (Amaranth Seeds):

Rajgira is a powerhouse of nutrition, loaded with protein and essential amino acids. It's commonly used to make rajgira puris, ladoos, and even kadhi to keep you strong during fasting.

Amaranth is best used to make ladoo during Navratri.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Potatoes:

Thank God for potatoes. It's a good thing that this versatile food is allowed during Navratri fasting and is a favourite among many. You can use potatoes to make aloo sabzi, aloo paratha, or even as a filling for your sabudana rolls. Click here for the most popular vrat-vale aloo sabzi.

6. Rock Salt (Sendha Namak):

Regular table salt is off-limits during Navratri fasting, so make sure to have rock salt, also known as sendha namak, in your pantry. It's perfect for seasoning your dishes.

7. Ghee (Clarified Butter):

Ghee is used in place of regular cooking oils to cook Navratri food. Ghee adds richness and flavour to your fasting meals. It's a pure and essential source of fat that keeps you energised throughout the day. Drizzle it over your dishes for that extra oomph!

8. Milk and Milk Products:

Good news for dairy lovers-milk, curd and paneer are allowed during Navratri fasting. They can be used to make various dishes and delectable desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Navratri meals include some delicious desserts

Photo Credit: iStock

9. Nuts and Seeds:

Almonds, cashews, peanuts, and sesame seeds are some of the most commonly used nuts and seeds during fasting. They're packed with energy and nutrients and can be enjoyed as snacks or added to your dishes for that delightful crunch.

10. Fruits:

Fresh fruits like bananas, apples, and pomegranates are not only nutritious but also provide a refreshing addition to your fasting menu. Enjoy them as a snack or make fruit salads to keep things interesting.





With these 10 fasting ingredients, you'll have a wide range of options to prepare delicious and satisfying meals during Sharad Navratri 2023.