Watch: Give Your Gujiyas A Savoury Twist This Holi Season With Matar Karanji

Karanji is a Maharashtrian snack that is popular all-year round.

Highlights Holi is just around the corner and it's time to feast on delicious dishes

Kanji vada, dahi bhallas and gujiyas are most popular dishes during holi

Try the Maharashtrian cousin of gujiyas this season with a savoury twist

Can you imagine a festival without the sumptuous feast of dishes that we get to relish? Be it the kaju katli on Diwali or sewaiyan on Eid, festivals aren't really a celebration until these quintessential dishes are present. Just like that gujiya or karanji is integral to Holi. The festival of colours sans karanji isn't complete until we devour the deep-fried pastry. Gujiya or karanji is a traditional Holi dish that is usually stuffed with khoya, sugar, nuts and dry fruits inside maida dough.





Gujiya now comes with a number of variations and countless fillings in different states of the country, most popular being Nevri in Goa and Karanji in Maharashtra. Even though, gujiya and karanji - both are sweet with a sharp flavour; the difference lies in the ingredients used and stuffing prepared. While gujiya has a khoya filling, karanji is more about coconut. But, if you don't have a sweet tooth, we've got you covered with a savoury karanji that you can relish any time of the year.





(Also Read: Holi 2020: Prepare Traditional Gujiya With This Quick And Easy Recipe (Recipe Inside))





Here is a super quick and easy matar karanji recipe from NDTV Food's YouTube channel that can easily be tried at home. It is a flavourful, savoury snack that can be served as starters for parties and festive occasions. In this recipe of matar karanji, matar (peas) are sauteed in a myriad of spices including mustard seeds, green chilli, ginger, coriander powder, cumin, and coriander leaves. It is cooked and ground together for a juicy stuffing. The outer covering is made with a dough of maida, stuffed with the tantalising matar filling, sealed and deep-fried until crisp.

You can prepare a box full of these matar karanjis and relish for a couple of days ahead. They make for amazing starters and give a great twist to the regular gujiyas for your Holi party!





Find the recipe of Matar Karanji from NDTV Food's YouTube channel below. For more such amazing recipes, kitchen hacks and trivia, subscribe to NDTV Food's YouTube channel.













