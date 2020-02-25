Holi 2020: Prepare Traditional Gujiya With This Quick And Easy Recipe (Recipe Inside)

Highlights Holi is popular for thr vibrant colours and traditional dishes

Gujiya is synonymous to the festival and is made across Indian homes

Here is a traditional gujiya recipe that you can try at home

We are headed towards the spring season and one festival that marks its onset is the festival of colours- Holi. The festival is just around the corner and we can't help but think of water guns, vibrant colours and endless food indulgences. This year Holi would be celebrated on 10th March 2020 and that reminds us the little time we have to start prepping for it. From collecting colours to buying water guns and most importantly, prepare all the traditional Holi-special snacks. And when we speak of Holi snacks, the first treat that delight our taste buds is the flaky sweet dumpling, Gujiya!





(Also Read: Holi 2020: When Is Holi? Date, Significance And 5 Holi Snacks You Must Try)





A traditional Indian sweet, Gujiya is prepared in millions of Indian households, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and in some parts of Maharashtra around the festival. Nowadays gujiya comes with a number of flavourful stuffing and while we love each one of them equally, the classic gujiya never fails to impress us. The sinful stuffing of khoya, sugar, nuts and dry fruits make this sweetmeat immensely loved.





Here is a recipe of traditional gujiya from NDTV Food's Youtube channel that is quick, easy and a perfect appetiser for your Holi party. In the recipe, khoya is dry roasted and mixed with sugar, cardamom and dry fruits before being stuffed into flour gujiya duplings. It is then deep-fried till crisp and served hot!

(Also Read: Holi 2020: Love Kanji Vada? Here Are 3 Kanji Recipes To Try For Your Holi Feast)











Find the gujiya recipe from NDTV Food's YouTube below. For more such amazing recipes, kitchen hacks and trivia, subscribe to NDTV Food's YouTube channel.





Watch: Gujiya Recipe To Try At Home









