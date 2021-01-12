Highlights Til ki chikki is a popular winter festive treat.

It is usually made for Lohri and Makar Sankranti festivals.

Makar Sankranti is one of the most popular Hindu festivals celebrated on 14th January, every year. The festival signifies the end of winter season and augments the warmer and sunny days ahead. The transition in the weather gives us an opportunity to get out of our blankets and partake in the festivities with some festive-special foods. Makar Sankranti sees households across the country making different dishes with one delicacy being common and a must-have in all Makar Sankranti feasts.





Til ki chikki is a popular Makar Sankranti festive treat that is made with just three ingredients - sesame seeds, gur and ghee. This sweet snack has all the properties to keep you warm in the last leg of the winter season while boosting your immunity and keeping you safe from cold and cough, which are quite rampant in this weather.





Til ki chikki is crunchy and light on stomach. So you can have them to your heart's content during a celebratory get-together with your family and friends. You can make it in bulk and store it in an air-tight container for months to enjoy it till the winter lasts.





How To Make Til Ki Chikki:

To make this chikki, first dry roast sesame seeds in a pan and keep aside. In the same pan, roast gur in some ghee till it melts. Add back the roasted sesame seeds and mix well. Transfer the mixture to a greased plate or a plate lined with butter paper. Let it set and cut it into desired shapes and sizes of your til ki chikki.





Happy Makar Sankranti 2021, everyone!







