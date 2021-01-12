Makar Sankranti 2021: 6 Makar Sankranti Sweets That Spell Indulgence

Makar Sankranti is one of the most widely celebrated festivals

Makar Sankranti marks the onset of longer, warmer days

One of country's biggest festivals Makar Sankranti is just around the corner. This year, Makar Sankranti would be celebrated on 14th January 2021. Makar Sankranti marks sun's transition to Makar or Capricorn, marking the end of the month with winter solstice, and the onset of longer, warmer days. In India, it is not uncommon to start preparing for Sankranti days in advance, the special desserts made on this day do need bit of a collective effort. And since, they are all so worth it- you would find the entire family working together to put up a great show. From grating coconuts to moulding ladoos to crushing jaggery, there so much to do, and very little time. So, what are you waiting for? Here are the recipes you've been looking for. Get started already.





Here Are 6 Makar Sankranti Sweets You Will Love:





1. Til ladoo

We would not be exaggerating if we were to say that til ladoo is to Makar Sankranti what plum cakes are to Christmas. Til (or white sesame) and jaggery are very integral part od Sankranti delicacies, they are known to keep your body warm and fortified. Click here for recipe.

Sesame is called til in Hindi





2. Gokul Pithe

A traditional Bengali dish that is made widely during Makar Sankranti is pithe. These sweet fried dumplings, is stuffed with sweet filling of coconut and jaggery. Soaked in sweet syrup, these pithe are sure to tug at your heart strings.Click here for recipe.







3. Nolen Gur Payesh

There are only a few winter-spring specialities that can come quite as close to Nolen gur. Nolen gur is date palm jaggery; it has an intensely deep, almost chocolatey flavour, that never feels too much. Nolen gur payesh, is a milky rice pudding sweetened by nolen gur, a Sankranti favourite in Bengal and other parts of East India. Click here for recipe.





4. Peanut Chikki

Chikki is a unique sweet treat you mostly find during winters. It is a flat brittle made with molten jaggery and peanuts you can of course add more ingredients to the mix to make your chikki chunkier. Here's a recipe you'd love.





Peanut chikki is a winter special dessert





5. Murmura ladoo

Murmura (or puffed rice) is another Sankranti staple that we cannot get enough of. You may have seen these gigantic laddos in the markets made with puffed rice and jaggery. Guess what? They are not so difficult to make at home either, try your hand at this traditional recipe this time.







6. Gur Aur Atte Ka Halwa

This soft and fudgy treat is perhaps one of the easiest recipes on the list and it doesn't require an army of ingredients to come together, any newbie can crack this recipe that always feels like a warm hug. Click here for the recipe.











Halwa is very easy to make at home







Happy Makar Sankranti 2021, everyone!







