Makar Sankranti 2021: Don't Let Inflation Dampen The Festivities; Make This Simple Delicacy At Home

Makar Sankranti 2021 is an important Indian festival.

Highlights Makar Sankranti is a popular Indian fesival.

There are reports of rising food prices dampening the festive vibe.

You can make this Gokul Pithe sweet recipe with simple ingredients.

The festivities of the New Year 2021 are at full swing with Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal embroiling people from across the country into some festive cheer. However, the spirits may not be as high this time as inflation has hit hard at this time of the year, leading to steep rise in food prices. There is allegedly lesser shopping for sweets and other festive delicacies in the market. According to reports, people shopping for Makar Sankranti at the Monda market in Secunderabad are thinking twice before spending every single rupee.





A customer said, "There is at least 25 per cent price rise in the commodities that we are purchasing. For a common man, it is very tough. Everyone has to think twice before celebrating Sankranti or any other festival.''





"During festivals, we visit each others' homes, arrange lunch and dinner but we are not able to afford it now,'' said another local customer.





All festivals are an important part of Indian culture and we must do everything to keep the spirits up and alive. Festivities and food go hand in hand, so celebrate the festival of Makar Sankranti and Pongal with the same fervour as you did all the past years; how, you ask? Simply by relishing some home-made festive-special delicacies with your family and loved ones.

(Also Read: Makar Sankranti 2021: Celebrate The Festive Occasion With These Traditional Recipes)





Here we have a recipe of Gokul Pithe, a popular Bengali sweet usually made during the festival of Makar Sankranti or Poush Parbon in Bengali households.





What is Gokul Pithe?

Gokul pithe are sweet dumplings that are stuffed with a mixture of grated coconut, jaggery and khoya, and deep fried in desi ghee, and then soaked in thick hot sugar syrup before serving.





Promoted

Here's the complete recipe of Makar Sankranti-special Gokul Pithe.





With just a handful of common ingredients, you can make a special dessert for your family to celebrate Makar Sankranti and Pongal in high spirits, without worrying about the inflation.









