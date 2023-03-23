What do you want for breakfast? Most of you would vote for aloo paratha. This quintessential breakfast item has been winning our hearts forever, and will continue to do so. If you are fasting for Navratri, we can imagine how you must missing your favourite paratha. At least we are. That's why found a recipe to whet our cravings for aloo paratha without breaking the fasting rules. Surprised? So were we when we saw the recipe, but we are glad we did. Vrat-friendly aloo paratha? Yes, please!





Also Read: 7 Weight Loss-Friendly Vrat Snacks For Navratri

Can you eat paratha while fasting?

With the regular atta and maida? No. If you add vrat-friendly flours, you can make anything and enjoy. This aloo paratha is made with grated potatoes to give it weight so it pretty much holds on its own. Still, some kuttu and singhara atta are added to gives it more strength and body. This amazing paratha recipe was shared on YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu' and the best part about it is that is can be made instantly, in just 5 minutes. No kneading flour, no boiling potatoes, this is the quickest paratha you can ever make.

Also Read: Instant No-Oil Vrat-Special Meal That Is Unique And Healthy





Instant Vrat-Special Aloo Paratha Recipe I How To Make Aloo Paratha For Navratri:

Take two raw potatoes, was, peel and grate them. Add some kuttu atta and singhara atta. Also add chopped tomatoes, green chillies, coriander leaves, black pepper powder and sendha namak. Remember not to add water. Now heat a pan and grease it with some ghee. Pour a ladleful of the mixture on the pan, and cook from both the sides. Try to make as thin a paratha as possible.

Since, the potatoes are raw, not boiled, make sure that the paratha is cooked properly. Press lightly with a flat ladle to speed up the process. Cooking the paratha for a long time will also make it crispy. So it's a win-win situation.





Also Read: This Healthy Navratri Meal Plan Has 15 Vrat-Friendly Recipes To Try