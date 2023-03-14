Chaitra Navratri 2023: Are you ready to fast and celebrate Chaitra Navratri 2023? The nine-day festival will start on March 22, 2023, and will end on March 30. While it's a time for praying and fasting, it's also the time to indulge in delicious vrat-friendly foods that remain specific to this festival. All is well until we think about our weight and refrain from Navratri staples like kuttu puti, sitafal pakoda, aloo tikki and more such indulgent foods that can set back our weight goals. Not to worry, we dug out some superb vrat-friendly snacks that will bring health and taste to your plate. Have them guilt-free during Navratri while sticking to your weight loss diet.





Also Read: This Healthy Navratri Meal Plan Has 15 Vrat-Friendly Recipes To Try

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Here're 7 Weight Loss-Friendly Snacks For Navratri 2023:

1. Vratwale Paneer Rolls

Fancy a fancy snack during fasting? This paneer roll is what you should be having. Made with grated paneer, potatoes, sendha namak, and some simple spices, this roll is pan-fried in some ghee and goes well with chutney. Click here for the recipe for vratwale paneer rolls.

2. Samak Dhokla

Dhokla features snack platters on almost every occasion. Weight watchers prefer this snack as it is light and nutritious. Keep enjoying this delicacy during Navratri by making it with samak instead of rice or sooji. Temper with whole red chillies, cumin, ghee, and curry leaves, and treat yourself. Click here for the complete recipe of samak dhokla.

3. Arbi Kofta

Can't have fried kebabs because you are still on a weight-loss diet? Don't worry. This arbi kofta will help you fast and indulge, both at the same time. This pan-fried succulent and healthy kofta, served with mint coriander dip is just what you need to satiate your growling tummy during Navratri. Click here for the recipe for arbi kofta.

4. Shakarkandi Chaat

Navratri feasts are exciting because of dishes like these. Shakarkandi chaat is not just tasty, it is also nutritious and healthy, and perfect for a weight loss diet. It is rich in protein, various vitamins and minerals, and also fibre for good digestion. Click here for the easy recipe for shakarkandi chaat.

5. Roasted Makhanas

Navratri or not, makhanas are a popular feature on diet snack platters. Low in calories and high in protein, makhanas make for a light and healthy snack that everyone enjoys. Of course, they taste best when roasted in some ghee and sprinkled with a dash of sendha namak.

6. Fruit Chaat

Eating whole fruits may be a bit too boring. Amp up your Navratri snacking time with this fruit chaat, which packs a whole lot of flavours and crunch from different fruits like banana, papaya, watermelon, apple and pomegranate. Click here for the recipe for vrat-friendly fruit chaat.

7. Dates And Nuts Ladoo

This one is for those with a sweet tooth. This ladoo will satisfy it without hampering your weight loss journey. Nuts add a whole lot of nutrition and energy, and dates lend sweetness naturally. Click here for the recipe for healthy dates and nuts ladoo.





Happy Chaitra Navratri 2023!