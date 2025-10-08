There is something quietly special about Bhai Dooj. It does not arrive with fireworks or grand rituals, yet it holds its own charm - the kind that feels warm and familiar. The house smells of sweets, laughter fills the rooms, and siblings who may not talk every day suddenly find themselves sitting together for tilak and tea. Bhai Dooj is, in many ways, the calm after Diwali's chaos - a day dedicated purely to family, affection, and of course, food. Across India, the festival goes by many names - Bhau Beej, Bhai Dwitiya, or Yama Dwitiya - but the feeling remains the same: simple love, shared through rituals and plates of home-cooked comfort.

When Is Bhai Dooj 2025?

This year, there has been some uncertainty around the exact date of Bhai Dooj. Some believe that the Dwitiya Tithi begins at 8:16 pm on October 22 and continues until 10:46 pm on October 23. However, according to the Drik Panchang, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.





Bhai Dooj 2025 Date And Time:

Bhai Dooj Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025





Bhai Dooj Afternoon Time: 2:00 pm to 4:10 pm





Duration: 2 hours 11 minutes





Yama Dwitiya: Wednesday, October 22, 2025





Dwitiya Tithi Begins: October 22, 2025 at 10:46 am





Dwitiya Tithi Ends: October 23, 2025 at 1:16 pm





(Source: Drikpanchang.com)





The festival marks the conclusion of the five-day Diwali celebration, closing the season of lights with warmth, blessings, and family togetherness.

Rituals That Bring Bhai Dooj To Life

On Bhai Dooj, sisters prepare a festive thali filled with mauli, roli, sweets, and gola. The tilak is applied to the brother's forehead, mauli is tied on his wrist, and both share sweets as blessings are exchanged. Gifts often follow, but it is the laughter and teasing between siblings that truly defines the occasion.





Once the rituals are done, kitchens across India turn lively. From spicy chaats to rich pulao, families come together to cook dishes that make the day feel complete. After all, no Indian festival ends until someone asks for a second serving.

5 Classic Recipes To Cook This Bhai Dooj

From nostalgic favourites to modern classics, here are five easy and delicious dishes that will make your Bhai Dooj feast unforgettable.

1. Papdi Chaat

Tangy, crunchy, and completely addictive, Papdi Chaat is that one dish everyone loves. Crisp papdis topped with yoghurt, chutneys, and a burst of spices - it brings all the textures and flavours of the street straight to your table. Click here for recipe

2. Achari Paneer Pulao

Achari Paneer Pulao combines comfort and spice in perfect measure. Fragrant rice cooked with paneer cubes and pickled spices gives it a festive twist. Serve it hot with mint raita and watch it disappear quickly. Click here for recipe

3. Pindi Chole

A Punjabi classic that never disappoints, Pindi Chole is made by slow-cooking chickpeas in a rich onion-tomato gravy with a blend of spices. It is hearty, flavourful, and ideal for a family lunch on Bhai Dooj. Click here for recipe

4. Pav Bhaji

Colourful, buttery, and bursting with flavour, Pav Bhaji is loved across generations. The spicy mashed vegetables served with toasted pav make it the perfect balance of comfort and indulgence. It is a dish that turns any meal into a celebration. Click here for recipe

5. Dahi Kebab

Dahi Kebabs are a North Indian favourite that always impress. Made with hung curd, paneer, gram flour, and aromatic spices, these kebabs are crisp outside and soft within. Serve them hot with green chutney for an instant hit. Click here for recipe

The Joy Of Sharing Food On Bhai Dooj

As Diwali draws to a close, Bhai Dooj feels like a gentle reminder - that celebration is not about grandeur but about the people sitting across the table. Whether it is a sister cooking her brother's favourite chaat or a family gathered over pulao and kebabs, the food becomes a way of saying love without words.

So this Bhai Dooj, set the table, share the meal, and celebrate the bond that survives every argument, every festival, and every year. Because food, like love, is best when shared.