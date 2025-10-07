The scent of ghee in the air, diyas lining windowsills, and boxes of sweets waiting to be opened - this is how India feels when Diwali is around the corner. After Navratri and Dussehra, the country once again gears up for its grandest festival - Diwali, also known as Deepavali or Deepotsav. The Festival of Lights marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after fourteen years of exile, a story that has come to symbolise the victory of light over darkness, and good over evil. Across India, homes are cleaned, decorated, and lit up. Families prepare for puja and feasts that stretch into the night. But this year, many have wondered about the exact date of Diwali.

When Is Diwali 2025? Puja Date And Timings

According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali falls on the new moon day (Amavasya) of the Kartik month. As per Drikpanchang.com, the festival will be celebrated on Monday, October 20, 2025, when devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi during the Pradosh Kaal. It is believed that performing the puja during this period brings prosperity and peace to the household.





Lakshmi Puja Timings for Diwali 2025:

Date: Monday, October 20, 2025





Lakshmi Puja Muhurta: 7:36 PM to 9:00 PM





Duration: 1 hour 24 minutes





Pradosh Kaal: 6:24 PM to 9:00 PM





Vrishabha Kaal: 7:36 PM to 9:26 PM





Amavasya Tithi Begins: October 20, 2025, at 6:14 AM





Amavasya Tithi Ends: October 21, 2025, at 8:24 AM





These timings are considered auspicious for invoking Goddess Lakshmi's blessings and welcoming wealth and happiness into one's home.











Why We Celebrate Diwali

On this day, as per the Ramayana, Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya with Sita and Lakshman after defeating Ravana. To celebrate their king's homecoming, the people of Ayodhya lit rows of lamps across the city - a gesture that continues to define Diwali centuries later. The festival stands for renewal, light, and togetherness.





But Diwali is not just about lighting lamps; it is about lighting up homes, hearts, and kitchens. It is about the collective hum of families cooking, laughing, and eating together. Across India, preparations begin weeks in advance - homes are scrubbed clean, sweets are prepared, and the dining table becomes the heart of every celebration.

Food And Festivity Go Hand In Hand

Every Indian festival is incomplete without food, and Diwali takes that spirit to another level. From buttery dals to crispy puris and melt-in-your-mouth mithai, every dish tells its own festive story. These are the flavours that fill homes with nostalgia and warmth. Here are five classic recipes that define the season.

1. Dal Makhani

A mainstay at festive feasts, Dal Makhani is comfort in a bowl. Whole black lentils slow-cooked with tomatoes, butter, and kasoori methi come together for a dish that is rich, creamy, and indulgent. Pair it with naan or laccha paratha, and you have a meal that feels like celebration itself.





Click here for the recipe

2. Kadhai Paneer

Cubes of soft paneer simmered with onions, capsicum, and a medley of spices - Kadhai Paneer is a crowd-pleaser that adds bold flavour to any festive menu. It pairs beautifully with jeera rice or tandoori roti.





Click here for the recipe

3. Vegetable Pulao

Fragrant, quick, and satisfying, Vegetable Pulao is the dish you make when you want flavour without fuss. Loaded with fresh vegetables and whole spices, it perfectly complements creamy dals and spicy curries.





Click here for the recipe

4. Palak Puri

Give your festive thali a colourful twist with Palak Puri. Fresh spinach puree mixed into whole wheat flour creates puris that are vibrant, crispy, and full of flavour. They work well with potato curry or even on their own with pickle.





Click here for the recipe

5. Kaju Katli

No Diwali is complete without Kaju Katli. Made with cashews, sugar, and a hint of cardamom, this diamond-shaped sweet has become synonymous with the festival. Whether it is homemade or gifted, it never fails to make an appearance on every table.





Click here for the recipe





Celebrate Diwali With Food, Family, And Light





Diwali has always been about more than lamps and sweets - it is about warmth, connection, and the joy of small traditions. Whether you are preparing a feast for family or sharing mithai with neighbours, these dishes capture the comfort and flavour that make the festival unforgettable.

So, as the diyas glow this October, let your kitchen glow too.