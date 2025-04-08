India is a land of festivals, with celebrations taking place almost every month. Different regions observe various festivals, often known by different names in regional languages, but with similar cultural or religious significance. One such widely celebrated festival is Poila Baisakh, also known as Pohela Baisakh. It marks the first day of the Bengali New Year according to the Bengali calendar.





For those unfamiliar, Poila or Pohela means "first"-referring to the first day of the month of Baisakh in the Hindu calendar. Apart from West Bengal, this festival is also celebrated with enthusiasm in Tripura, Assam, and Bangladesh. On this day, Bengali communities organise processions (Shobhajatra), fairs, and cultural events, and spend quality time with their families. Being a harvest festival, it shares a connection with similar regional celebrations such as Baisakhi in Punjab, Bihu in Assam, and Vishu in Kerala.





When Is Poila Baisakh 2025?

As mentioned earlier, Poila Baisakh marks the Bengali New Year. In 2025, it will be celebrated on 15 April.





Bengali Era 1432 Begins





Pohela Baisakh: Tuesday, April 15, 2025





Sankranti Moment on Pohela Baisakh: 03:30 AM, April 14





Source: drikpanchang.com

Poila Baisakh 2025: 5 Delicious Recipes for the Festival

Festivals in India are incomplete without food, and the Bengali New Year is no exception. On this day, people clean their homes, take ritual baths, and offer prayers to deities and ancestors. A celebratory lunch with family and friends is an important part of the tradition.





If you're planning to cook something special this Poila Baisakh, here are five classic Bengali recipes that you can easily prepare at home:

1. Luchi

Luchi is a traditional Bengali deep-fried flatbread made with all-purpose flour, salt, and oil. It pairs best with curries or gravies. [Click here]

2. Bengali-Style Chana Dal

Mildly spiced and packed with nutrition, this chana dal is cooked with coconut, ghee, and aromatic spices, offering a rich and comforting flavour. [Click here]





3. Begun Bhaja





A delicious side dish made with aubergine (baingan). Slices are coated in turmeric, salt, and red chilli powder, then deep-fried until crisp. Best served with dal and rice. [Click here]

4. Fish Curry

A staple in Bengali households, this fish curry is loaded with traditional flavours. There are many variations to explore-click here to discover more Bengali fish curry recipes.

5. Kosha Mangsho

This slow-cooked mutton curry is rich and flavourful, made with onions, garlic, ginger, and spices. It pairs wonderfully with luchi, rice, or pulao. [Click here]





Celebrate Poila Baisakh 2025 by preparing these timeless Bengali dishes and make the new year feast memorable!