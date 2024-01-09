Nestled not too far from the bustling city of Delhi, Vaishali and Indirapuram in Ghaziabad have become veritable havens for food enthusiasts. These vibrant locales offer a diverse range of culinary experiences, from global buffets to intimate Chinese kitchens. We scouted through the best eating spots in Vaishali and Indirapuram, discovering hidden gems and iconic establishments that promise to tantalise your taste buds. Whether you live in the area or not, you will not regret eating from these places. Check out our list of restaurants and eating spots in this part of Ghaziabad and bookmark it for your next non-homemade meal.

Here Are 10 Restaurants In Vaishali That Are Worth Trying:

1. 64/6 - Country Inn And Suites

At 64/6 - Country Inn And Suites, indulge in a vegetarian buffet that spans the globe. From traditional chaats to international cuisine, experience a culinary voyage from sunrise to sunset. The interactive kitchens add a touch of flair, allowing you to witness your meal's journey from pan to plate. Don't miss the teppanyaki-style ice creams, where frozen tables transform your dessert experience.

Where: Sahibabad Industrial Area Site 4, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad.

2. Chow Hezi, Saundhi Handi

We found a hidden gem in the heart of Vaishali. While this may not be a large restaurant with seating options, the food here is top-notch. The unassuming Chow Hezi and Saundhi Handi stand out as culinary treasures that are also budget-friendly. Despite its petite size, Chow Hezi's Chinese Kitchen serves up irresistible Chinese delicacies, while Saundhi Handi boasts the best of North Indian cuisine. The small eating spot is big on flavours - the prices are low but with no compromise on quality Whether you opt for a quick bite at standing tables, take away, or order in, the flavours are sure to leave a lasting impression. Try their vast variety of momos and other Chinese dishes. From Saundhi Handi, their tandoori aloo, Murthal ke tandoori paranthe, dal makhani and paneer handi are not to be missed.

Where: A-215/C, opposite Shopprix Mall Vaishali, Block B, Sector 3, Vaishali

When: 12-11 pm

Cost: INR 300 for two (approx.)

3. Terrace Grill:

For a casual yet scenic dining experience, Terrace Grill beckons with bistro-style seating. Enjoy a splendid view from outdoor tables, where all-weather arrangements ensure everyone relishes the ambience. Ideal for a romantic candlelight dinner, the restaurant offers a specially crafted set menu featuring Indian cuisine. The casual, relaxed atmosphere encourages lively gatherings, making it a perfect spot for a delightful evening.

Where: Sarovar Portico Suites Hotel, Next Mahagun Mall, Sector 3, Vaishali

When: 7-11.30 pm

Cost: INR 2,000 for two people (approx.)

4. Walk In The Woods

Step into the enchanting world of Walk In The Woods, an Indo-Chinese restaurant adorned with caves, birds, fairies, and forests. With a dedicated kids' zone, it offers a unique and family-friendly dining experience. Savour sumptuous delicacies and refreshing mocktails while immersed in the jungle-themed ambience. The sizzlers and sweet corn soup are must-tries, promising a memorable dining adventure for both young and old.

Where: Gaur Gravity Plaza, 13 & 14, Sector 4, Vaishali

When: 12-11 pm

Cost: INR 1,600 for two people (approx.)

5. The Terrace

Situated atop Shopprix Mall, The Terrace combines a rooftop bar with a restaurant, offering a captivating blend of food and music. While the beautiful indoor seating exudes cosiness, the rooftop promises an evening filled with delectable Indian and Chinese dishes. Treat your taste buds to snacks like Paneer Tikka and Chicken 65, making it a must-visit for those seeking a delightful multi-cuisine experience.

Where: The Terrace Shopprix Mall Sector 5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

When: 11 am - 11 pm

Cost: INR 2,600 for two people (approx.)





6. The Beer House Cafe

Ease into the evening at The Beer House Cafe, where enticing beverages meet delectable dishes. From Chicken Shawarma to Fish Fingers and Corn Salt and Pepper, the menu offers a diverse range of Italian, European, and Mexican delights. The cafe provides a perfect setting to unwind, balancing the refreshing taste of beer with flavorful culinary offerings.

Where: First Floor, Indirapuram Habitat Centre





When: 11 am - 11:30 pm

Cost: INR 2000 for two (approx.)





7. Reader's Cafe

For the bookworms seeking culinary delights, Reader's Cafe is a haven. With wooden shelves adorned with books and comfortable seating, this cafe invites you to enjoy a break while turning pages. Offering Italian and Continental dishes, it's an ideal spot to savour mouth-watering delights amidst a literary escape.

Where: Indirapuram Habitat Centre

When: 11 am - 11:00 pm

Cost: INR 1,200 for two (approx.)





8. Imperfecto

Imperfecto stands as the ultimate party and hangout spot in Indirapuram. With cosy interiors and a stunning outdoor seating area, it's perfect for unwinding, enjoying drinks, and relishing Indian, Continental, and Asian cuisines. The Achari Paneer Tikka, Pizzas, and cocktails beckon, ensuring an evening filled with vibrant energy, delicious bites, and an overall unforgettable experience.

Where: Indirapuram Habitat Centre, Ahinsa Khand 1

When: 12 pm to 12 am

Cost: INR 1,200 for two (approx.)





9. Mystery Of Food: Culinary Delights and Cocktails

Mystery Of Food provides a relaxing ambience paired with fantastic food and cocktails. Choose from a selection of North Indian, Chinese, or Thai cuisine to enjoy a delightful dining experience. The Mutton Gilafi Seekh Kebabs, Paneer Tikka Pudina, and Haryali Kebab are highly recommended, promising a perfect blend of flavours to accompany your evening.

Where: Eros Market Place, Shakti Khand 2, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad

When: 12:30 pm - 11.30 pm

Cost: 2,500 for two people (approx.)





10. Pind Balluchi: Desi Delights

Craving authentic Indian flavours? Head to Pind Balluchi for a desi feast featuring Dal Baluchi, Paneer Lababadar, and Masala Chaap. Indulge in the super tasty mango lassi to complement the heartwarming dishes, making it a go-to spot for those yearning for a taste of home.

Where: Shop 379, 1st Floor, J Block, Indirapuram Habitat Center

When: When: 11 am - 11 pm

Cost: INR 1,400 for two people (approx.)