A list of the world's 100 best pizzaiolos and their pizza joints for 2025 has just been released. The chefs at the helm of two Indian pizzerias, Da Susy in Gurugram and Leo's in Delhi, have been recognised among the top 100 this year. The rankings were compiled and announced by The Best Pizza Awards, a Europe-based organisation. The annual ceremony took place in Milan on June 25, 2025. The global voting panel reportedly included 512 experts from 60 countries. Find out more about the Indian winners below:

Chef Susanna Di Cosimo Of Da Susy, Gurugram

Chef Susanna Di Cosimo, who helms Da Susy in Gurugram, is ranked 71st on this year's list. Popularly known as Susy, she is originally from Naples. She opened her pizzeria in Gurugram in 2021. The menu combines traditional techniques with creative touches. Da Susy currently operates two branches in Gurugram.

Chef Amol Kumar Of Leo's, Delhi

Chef Amol Kumar, who helms Leo's pizzeria, has been ranked 99th this year by The Best Pizza Awards. Since opening in 2016, Leo's has become a go-to spot in Delhi for artisanal pizzas. More outlets were opened later. Chef Amol is known for his attention to detail - the pizza dough at Leo's is made, fermented and kneaded carefully before being baked in a wood-fired oven.

Other Winners On The List

The 2025 list is topped by Chef Francesco Martucci, who leads I Masanielli di Francesco Martucci, located in Caserta, Italy. The next two spots are occupied by Chef Franco Pepe of Pepe in Grani in Caiazzo and Chef Gabriele Bonci of Pizzarium in Rome. The top 10 entries were dominated by Italy-based chefs, except for two winners from Japan and one from Spain. Click here for the complete list.

What Are The Best Pizza Awards?

The Best Pizza Awards are part of the larger, well-known platform called "The Best Chef Awards." It aims "to break down barriers in the pizza world and spotlight authentic craftsmanship, bold innovation, and diverse voices that are shaping the future of this iconic dish." These pizza awards were launched in 2022, and the ranking body emphasises its independence from commercial interests.