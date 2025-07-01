In every Indian kitchen, there is one appliance that pulls more than its weight - the mixer-grinder. Whether you are whipping up fresh coconut chutney, blitzing ginger-garlic paste, grinding dry masalas, or prepping dosa batter, this multitasker is always on duty. But there is one issue many of us quietly tolerate: the jar starts to smell odd. Sometimes it is musty, sometimes sour - and unfortunately, the smell tends to linger.





Even if you clean your jars regularly, the smell often persists. The real culprit? Improper drying. This small misstep could be allowing bacteria, mould, and even rust to creep into your daily meals. Let us break it down.





Why Your Mixer Grinder Jar Smells Musty - And How Moisture Is Causing It

It is easy to point fingers at garlic, ginger, or masala residues. But the real issue is moisture. When you use the jar for wet grinding, water sneaks into the blade assembly, hides in the lid grooves, and clings to the rubber ring. If this moisture is not properly cleared out, it creates the perfect environment for bacteria and mould to thrive.





Even worse, it can lead to rusting of the blades, which not only affects the smell but can also change the taste of whatever you grind next.





Wiping Your Mixer Jar Is Not Enough - Here Is Why It Still Smells

A quick rinse and wipe might seem like a reasonable cleaning routine. But here is why it is not enough:

Towels, especially reused or damp ones, may carry bacteria if not cleaned frequently

The blade assembly and lid grooves are hard to reach with just a cloth

Moisture often remains in hidden corners, even if the jar looks dry. That leftover dampness is what causes trouble later.

How To Stop Your Mixer Jar From Smelling - Easy Drying Tip That Works

Want a quick, low-effort fix? Let your jar breathe.





Always allow the mixer jar and its lid to air-dry completely before storing. This one habit can help you avoid:

Lingering odours

Sticky or greasy build-up

Mould or mildew formation

Early rusting of blades

Drying thoroughly is one of the simplest kitchen hygiene tips that can make a huge difference.

3 Easy Ways To Dry Mixer Grinder Jars Completely And Prevent Odour

If you are in a hurry or want a more effective routine, try one of these drying methods to eliminate odour and moisture:

1. Sun-Dry Method:

Keep the jar and lid open under direct sunlight for 10-15 minutes. Sunlight not only dries thoroughly but also has natural antibacterial properties.

2. Tissue-And-Fan Hack:

Place the jar upside down on a clean tissue or dry kitchen towel under a fan. The airflow helps speed up drying, while the tissue absorbs moisture near the blades.

3. Spin-Dry Trick:

Once washed, fix the lid and run the mixer (empty) for five seconds. The rapid spin flings out hidden water droplets. Follow it with a tissue wipe, and always store the jar with the lid loosely open.





How To Deep Clean Mixer Grinder Jars And Remove Odour Naturally

Even if you dry the jar well, a weekly deep clean keep everything fresh and hygienic. Here is a quick DIY solution that works:

Mix 1 teaspoon white vinegar with half-teaspoon baking soda

Apply the mixture inside the jar and let it sit for 10-15 minutes

Scrub lightly, rinse with warm water, and dry thoroughly

This method helps eliminate stubborn odours and breaks down lingering food residue.





The next time you prepare pudina chutney or dry roast garam masala, take a few extra seconds after cleaning. Let the jar dry completely. Your mixer-grinder is one of the most used kitchen appliances, and it deserves proper care after every use. Clean smart, dry well, and say goodbye to that weird mixer jar smell for good.