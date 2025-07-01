The allure of street food lies in its unapologetic flavours, vibrant colours and the infectious energy of the streets themselves. Indian street food, in particular, is renowned for its bold spices, tantalising aromas and the unbridled passion of its vendors. However, amidst the chaos of crowded streets and sizzling grills, a question often lingers: cleanliness. A recent video claiming to showcase the "cleanest" Indian street food has gone viral on social media, sparking a heated debate online. The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows a street food vendor making a rose-syrup drink.

The stall has a seemingly clean environment, defying common stereotypical concerns about street food hygiene. Notably, there seems to be an organised workspace. The caption reads, "This is the cleanest Indian street food I've ever seen." Take a look:

The original video was shared on the Instagram page STREET FOOD JOURNEY. As per the caption, this stall is named "Kulukki" and it is located in Kochi, India.

The post went viral with 9.8 million views on social media. Several users disagreed with the sentiment of it being the "cleanest Indian street food". One user wrote, "'cleanest' ....video starts with an Indian dude's hand IN THE GLASS?"

Another added, "The refusal to wear gloves, at a minimum, is impressive."

Some even came out in defence of food hygiene in India. A viewer wrote, "Foreigners be coming to India and eating from the most unhygienic and rotten places where even locals don't eat."

"Why complain about street food? No one's stopping you from going to a restaurant and eating hygienic food. Street food is made on a low budget where hygiene is undervalued, but it delivers rich and authentic flavours," read a comment.

"This is in Kochi, this is where I take anyone who's new to this city," remarked a user.

