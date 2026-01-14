So you're heading to the mountains? Smart choice. But here's the thing about hill stations that nobody tells you until you're shivering in your hotel room at 7 a.m. The cold is different up there. It's not the kind you can fix with an extra blanket. It gets into your bones. Your body burns calories faster just trying to stay warm. That's where food comes in. And we're not talking about any food. We're talking about mountain food, the kind that's been perfected over centuries by people who actually live in freezing temperatures. These dishes aren't just tasty, they're functional. They keep you warm from the inside, give you energy that lasts, and help your body adjust to the altitude and cold. From Himachal to Ladakh, Sikkim to Uttarakhand, mountain communities have figured out exactly what works. So before you pack your thermals and book that homestay, let's talk about the 10 foods that'll actually keep you warm up there.

Here Are 10 Mountain Foods To Keep You Warm During Your Travel:

1. Thukpa:

Let's start with the obvious champion. Thukpa is that hot noodle soup you'll find everywhere from Leh to Gangtok. And there's a reason for that. It's basically designed for cold weather. The base is a slow-cooked broth loaded with garlic, ginger, and just enough spice. You can get it with vegetables, chicken, or mutton. Either way, it's going to warm you up.





Why it works: The hot liquid warms you instantly. Garlic and ginger aren't just for flavour, they actually improve blood circulation, which means your hands and feet won't feel like ice blocks. The noodles give you energy that doesn't crash after an hour. Plus, at high altitudes, you need to stay hydrated, and soup helps with that.

Quick recipe: Boil your noodles separately. In a pot, heat some oil and throw in chopped garlic and ginger. Add whatever vegetables you have, some soy sauce, salt, chilli flakes. Pour in about 4 cups of water and let it simmer for 20 minutes. Add the noodles, top with coriander. Done.

2. Siddu:

If you're in Himachal, you have to try siddu. It's basically a steamed bun made from wheat flour, but here's the trick: the dough is fermented first. This makes it easier to digest, which matters when you're at altitude. Inside, there's usually a filling of walnuts, poppy seeds, or paneer. You eat it hot with ghee or dal drizzled on top.





Why it works: This is heavy food, and that's the point. It takes time to digest, which means it keeps releasing energy slowly. The ghee provides fat, which your body needs to maintain heat. One siddu for breakfast, and you're good until lunch. Maybe even longer.





Quick recipe: Mix 2 cups wheat flour with water, a tiny bit of yeast, and salt. Let it sit for 2-3 hours. Meanwhile, roast some poppy seeds or crush walnuts with jaggery for the filling. Flatten the dough, add filling, seal it up, and steam for about 25 minutes. Melt ghee on top.

3. Butter Tea (Po Cha):

Okay, let's address this upfront. Butter tea tastes nothing like regular tea. It's salty, not sweet. It's thick. The first sip will confuse you. But give it a chance, because locals in Ladakh drink this multiple times a day for a reason. It's made with tea leaves, salt, water, and yak butter (or regular butter if yak butter isn't available).





Why it works: At high altitude, your body loses water fast. This tea helps with hydration. The butter provides fat, which is crucial in extreme cold. The salt helps your body hold onto heat. Basically, it's a survival drink disguised as tea.





Quick recipe: Boil 4 cups of water with 2 tablespoons of black tea for about 10 minutes. Strain it. Put the tea in a blender with 2 tablespoons of butter and a pinch of salt. Blend for 2-3 minutes until it's frothy. Pour and drink immediately.

4. Dal Bhat:

Photo Credit: iStock

Dal bhat sounds boring until you realise it's the reason mountain people have so much energy. It's just lentils, rice, vegetables, and ghee. Simple. But that simplicity is the point. Your body can process it easily, which matters when you're adjusting to thin air.





Why it works: The lentils give you protein, which helps your body maintain its temperature. Rice provides quick energy. Ghee adds fat for long-lasting warmth. And because it's not heavy or spicy, your stomach won't complain, even at 3,000 metres.





Quick recipe: Cook 1 cup of rice. Boil 1 cup of lentils with turmeric and salt until soft. Heat some ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds, garlic, dried chillies. Pour this over the dal. Serve dal and rice together with extra ghee on top. Add a simple vegetable curry on the side if you want.

5. Momos:

Photo Credit: Getty

Everyone knows momos. But not everyone knows why they're perfect for mountain weather. These steamed dumplings, usually filled with vegetables or meat, are everywhere in hill stations. And they're not just popular because they taste good. They're actually clever cold-weather food.





Why they work: Steaming keeps them light, so you won't feel stuffed. But the filling, especially with garlic and ginger, warms you from inside. Plus, eating them hot gives you an immediate temperature boost. They're filling without making you sleepy.





Quick recipe: For filling, finely chop cabbage, carrots, and onions. Sauté with ginger, garlic, soy sauce, and salt. For the dough, mix 2 cups flour with water and knead until smooth. Roll thin circles, place a spoonful of filling, seal with pleats. Steam for 10-12 minutes. Serve with spicy red chutney.

6. Gahat Dal:

Gahat dal, also called horse gram, is huge in Uttarakhand. Locals swear by it during winter. It's thick, earthy, and has this warming quality that's hard to explain until you've eaten it. Most restaurants won't have it, so you'll need to try it at homestays or local homes.





Why it works: This dal is naturally heat-producing. Locals say it's so warming that they avoid it in summer. It's packed with protein and iron, which helps your body generate heat internally. Unlike regular dal, this one actually makes you feel warmer, not just fuller.





Quick recipe: Soak 1 cup gahat dal for 6-8 hours. Pressure cook with turmeric and salt for 4-5 whistles. Heat oil, add cumin, garlic, dried chillies. Pour over the dal. Add water to get your preferred consistency. Simmer for 10 minutes. Eat with rice or roti. Trust the locals on this one.

7. Phapar Roti:

Buckwheat flour roti doesn't get enough attention. Maybe because it looks plain and brown. But in cold mountain regions, especially Uttarakhand and Himachal, people eat this regularly in winter. Buckwheat grows well in cold climates, which tells you something about its warming properties.





Why it works: Buckwheat is naturally warming and extremely filling. One roti will keep you satisfied for hours. It's also rich in fibre and minerals, which support your body in harsh weather. The dense texture means slow digestion, which equals sustained warmth.





Quick recipe: Mix 2 cups buckwheat flour with water and salt. The dough will be slightly grainy, that's normal. Make small balls and roll into thick rotis. Cook on a hot tawa with ghee until you see brown spots. Serve with ghee, dal, or vegetable curry. The ghee is important, don't skip it.

8. Thenthuk:

If you've had thukpa, think of thenthuk as its heartier sibling. This Ladakhi soup is thicker because the wheat dough pieces are hand-pulled directly into the broth. It takes more time to make, which is why fewer places serve it. But it's worth searching for.





Why it works: The thick broth and dough pieces make this more filling than regular thukpa. You're basically getting soup and bread in one bowl. It's slow-cooked with vegetables and sometimes meat, which makes it rich and warming. Perfect for really cold days.





Quick recipe: Make a soft dough with wheat flour and water. Prepare a broth with garlic, ginger, vegetables, and meat if you want. Boil the broth, then pull small pieces of dough by hand and drop them in. Cook for 15-20 minutes until the dough is cooked through. Season with salt, chilli, and soy sauce.

9. Chhang:

Chhang is a traditional fermented drink made from millet, barley, or rice. You'll find it in Sikkim, Ladakh, and parts of Himachal. It's usually served warm in winter. It's mildly alcoholic, so it's not for everyone, and definitely not for kids. But it's a big part of mountain food culture.





Why it works: The fermentation process creates warmth in the body. The mild alcohol helps with blood circulation. Locals drink it during gatherings and cold evenings. It's more about the warmth and social connection than getting drunk. Just drink it carefully, especially at high altitude where alcohol affects you more.

10. Local Ghee, Butter, and Cheese:

This isn't a single dish, but it deserves a spot because dairy is everywhere in mountain food. Yak cheese in Ladakh, fresh butter in Himachal, ghee in Uttarakhand. These aren't luxury items up there, they're necessities. People add them to everything.





Why they work: Fat is your friend in cold weather. It helps your body retain heat and provides long-lasting energy. A spoonful of ghee in your dal, a slice of yak cheese with bread, butter melted into your tea, all of this adds up. Your body needs those extra calories at altitude.





How to use them: Don't be shy with ghee. Pour it over dal, rice, rotis. Try yak cheese if you're in Ladakh, it's strong but grows on you. Buy local butter and add it to everything hot. In the mountains, "too much ghee" isn't really a thing.







Mountain food isn't fancy. Nobody's plating it for Instagram. But it works. These dishes exist because people figured out what keeps the body warm, energised, and functioning at altitude. The garlic, ginger, ghee, slow-cooked grains, fermented foods, they all serve a purpose. When you're shivering at 8,000 feet, a bowl of thukpa isn't just lunch, it's fuel. A siddu isn't just breakfast, it's warmth that lasts. So when you're up there, eat local. Try the stuff that looks boring. Ask your homestay host what they actually eat. Because mountain people know their weather, and they definitely know their food. Skip the pizza, ignore the Chinese restaurant menu, and eat what's been keeping people warm up there for generations. Your body will thank you.