Viral Recipe: This 2-Ingredient Bagel Recipe Is The Homemade Treat You Deserve

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: December 07, 2020 17:47 IST
Baking is a pastime everyone has tried in the lockdown period. The comforting process of mixing together the ingredients, beating them up and setting them to bake is indeed a wonderful hobby. From banana bread to sourdough, we have tried it all when it comes to baking during lockdown. If you're a baker searching for an interesting, new recipe to try your hands at - look no further. These simple 2-ingredient bagels can be whipped up in no time.
Bagels are a staple food in many parts of the world. The round-shaped bread delight can be had as is, or paired with a number of interesting toppings. The most popular combination is sesame-sprinkled bagels with cream cheese - a dish which has received its own emoji too. Bagels can be easily whipped up at home, and if Australia-based nutritionist Savina Rego is to be believed, all you need is just two simple ingredients- self-rising flour and plain yogurt. Here's the recipe she shared on her Instagram handle @thesavvydietitian.
The two-ingredient bagels recipe shared by Savina Rego involved combining plain, fat-free yogurt with regular self-rising flour. A crumbly dough was thus formed with the ingredients, which was kneaded and rolled to form the bagels. The bagels can be optionally brushed with a beaten egg for best results.
INGREDIENTS
1 cup plain yoghurt (MUST be fat free yoghurt)
1 cup regular or gluten-free self-rising flour + extra for dusting onto surface
TOPPINGS
Egg, beaten (optional)
Seasoning of choice (sesame seeds/poppy seeds/everything but the bagel, bagel seasoning)
METHOD
1) Preheat oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Line a tray with baking paper.
2) In a large bowl combine the self-rising flour and yoghurt until a dough starts to form (the dough will be crumbly).
3) Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead until dough forms. Divide dough into 4 equal parts.
4) Roll out the dough to form a 'rope' and pinch the ends together to make a circle. You will have 4 bagels.
5) Brush the bagels with egg (optional) and sprinkle with your preferred seasoning.
6) Bake for 15-20 minutes
Comments
About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.