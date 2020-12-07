Viral Recipe: This 2-Ingredient Bagel Recipe Is The Homemade Treat You Deserve

Viral Recipe: Learn how to make bagels in three simple steps!

Baking is a pastime everyone has tried in the lockdown period. The comforting process of mixing together the ingredients, beating them up and setting them to bake is indeed a wonderful hobby. From banana bread to sourdough, we have tried it all when it comes to baking during lockdown. If you're a baker searching for an interesting, new recipe to try your hands at - look no further. These simple 2-ingredient bagels can be whipped up in no time.





Bagels are a staple food in many parts of the world. The round-shaped bread delight can be had as is, or paired with a number of interesting toppings. The most popular combination is sesame-sprinkled bagels with cream cheese - a dish which has received its own emoji too. Bagels can be easily whipped up at home, and if Australia-based nutritionist Savina Rego is to be believed, all you need is just two simple ingredients- self-rising flour and plain yogurt. Here's the recipe she shared on her Instagram handle @thesavvydietitian.





The two-ingredient bagels recipe shared by Savina Rego involved combining plain, fat-free yogurt with regular self-rising flour. A crumbly dough was thus formed with the ingredients, which was kneaded and rolled to form the bagels. The bagels can be optionally brushed with a beaten egg for best results.





Here's The Full Recipe For 2-Ingredient Bagels By Savina Rego:

INGREDIENTS





1 cup plain yoghurt (MUST be fat free yoghurt)





1 cup regular or gluten-free self-rising flour + extra for dusting onto surface





TOPPINGS





Egg, beaten (optional)





Seasoning of choice (sesame seeds/poppy seeds/everything but the bagel, bagel seasoning)





METHOD





1) Preheat oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Line a tray with baking paper.





2) In a large bowl combine the self-rising flour and yoghurt until a dough starts to form (the dough will be crumbly).





3) Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead until dough forms. Divide dough into 4 equal parts.





4) Roll out the dough to form a 'rope' and pinch the ends together to make a circle. You will have 4 bagels.





5) Brush the bagels with egg (optional) and sprinkle with your preferred seasoning.





6) Bake for 15-20 minutes





Happy Baking!