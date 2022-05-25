After having a hectic time in professional life, we all want to treat ourselves. You can take a short break from work, go on a vacation, and if you are a foodie like us, then food might be your ultimate treat! So, this time if you are looking for an experience to relax and indulge in a totally new environment, how about visiting some lounges in your city? Lounges offer you an experience like none other. You can indulge in a variety of cuisines and enjoy unique handcrafted cocktails as well! Plus, these places are great for when you want to have fun and let go of that weekly stress! Here we bring you some newly-opened lounges and restobars in Delhi to check out.





Here Are 11 Newly Opened Lounges In Delhi/NCR

1. MisoSexy (NDTV's Recommendation)

Fancy a dinner with a view of Qutub Minar? MisoSexy is the place to go! The place is perfectly lit up and has an ambiance that would look great on your Instagram. They serve Chinese, Japanese, and other Asian cuisines. So, if you love that kind of food and wish to have a luxurious experience, MisoSexy is a must-try. A meal for two would cost around INR 2,500.





2. Bougie

I think the name of this place is enough to tell you about it! This place has a brightly lit and comforting ambiance. They serve mainly European and Italian cuisine. Plus, we are sure that your pictures in this fantastic place will turn out amazing. So, take your friends out to Bougie and have fun!





3. Diablo

If you want to spend your night enjoying the music, dancing, and having a gala time with your friends, Diablo has just the ambiance for it! They serve Iranian, Mediterranean, and Turkish dishes. The cost for two people here is INR 2,300.





4. SOCIAL Saket And Haus Khas

If you're unfamiliar with the concept of Social, know that each of its cafés has its own distinct theme. So, any Social you visit, you will have a different experience! However, the menu across is the same. It consists of Italian, Chinese, Mediterranean, and Indian dishes and a variety of cocktails, mocktails, shakes, and aerated drinks! The cost is INR 1,500 for two.





5. Chica

With beautiful architecture, a stunning garden, and a fountain in the middle, Chica is truly a picture-perfect place. You can find a range of Asian, Mediterranean, and Italian foods here, along with some delicious cocktails.

6. Cosy Box

Cosy Box is the ideal location for a fun night. Food is a spectacle, with a wide range of options spanning Mediterranean, European, Oriental, and Modern Indian cuisines. Meanwhile, the beverage selection caters to people of all ages!

7. Aviary

If you are looking for a place to dine till late at night, Aviary is the ideal destination! Open from 12 Pm to 1 Am; Aviary is a newly opened restobar in Saket. You can enjoy some yummy North Indian, Chinese, Japanese and Italian at this place. It will cost you INR 2,200





8. CHO

Another restaurant with a view of Qutub Minar! This new Vietnamese restaurant in Mehrauli provides the classic flavors of home-cooked Vietnamese food. The food here for two costs INR 2,500 for two.

9. Kakapo

Many people have started to enjoy the umami flavours of Japanese cuisine. And if you have been looking for a spot to go and relish some of those flavours, Kakapo has the menu you would love. From a range of dimsums, sushi, noodles, and more- give your taste buds a twist with these exciting dishes. A meal here for two costs INR 2,500.

10. LAIR

This restaurant is unique in every sense! The moment you step inside you would be surprised with the dark-themed architecture and intricate designing! It truly is a new experience. The place offers you Asian food.





YOUnion





With an amazing outdoor, this place is going to win your heart! They offer you finger food and other classic items such as North Indian, Continental and even Mediterranean. They even have an elaborate drinks menu. So choose from the wide range and enjoy! A meal for two costs INR 2,200 here.











So, the next time you want a break from things, experience fun time with yummy food, drinks and music and dance at these places.