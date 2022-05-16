Delhi summers have been unbearably hot this year. Temperatures are soaring and hitting record highs, even as citizens eagerly await the onset of monsoon for some respite. Restaurants, meanwhile, are offering chilled drinks and tasty delights to tempt diners who are venturing out in spite of the blistering heat. Sevilla at the Claridges is one such Delhi restaurant that'll instantly cool and calm your senses with its stunning alfresco seating amidst a vast expanse of greenery. The iconic restaurant has always been one of the popular spots in Delhi NCR for a romantic evening out. In addition to their usual Spanish and Mediterranean menu, Sevilla is celebrating the exotic cuisine of Spain with a special Paella and Sangria menu.

Tapas Platters and Sangria at Sevilla

Featuring live paella counters, delicious sangrias, refreshing summer coolers and more, Sevilla's Paella and Sangria fest instantly piqued our curiousity. We started off our meal with the Cheese and Cured Meat Platters , in which the soft cheeses were incredibly sinful. Next, we sampled the Vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian Tapas Platters with signature dishes like Patatas Bravas, Albondigas, Mushroom Croquettes, Skewers and Tostadas . All the appetiser dishes were meticulously and tastefully created. Patatas Bravas especially were heavenly and soft, and simply melted in the mouth with their addictive texture!

Next, we came to the start of the show - The Paella. Said to have originated from Valencia, it is a legendary Spanish rice dish made with saffron-seasoned meats, seafood and vegetables. We chose the Paella De Chorizo Mixto - which had saffron flavoured rice cooked with traditional chorizo sausages, along with green peas and bell peppers. In the vegetarian section, we tried the Paella de Trufa that was infused with edible mixed variety of wild mushroom served with fresh black truffle on top. While the Paella De Chorizo was tangy and saucy with the goodness of tomatoes, the Paella truffle was indulgent in its own way and perfect for mushroom lovers. We paired these with the Blueberry Lemonade and the Peach Sangria - both refreshing and chilled and ideal for summer season.





In the desserts section, the Paella menu comes with the classic and drool-worthy Nutella Churros . They were crispy and warm and paired with a delectable chocolate sauce. We would also recommend trying the Tiramisu at Sevilla for a creamy wonder that will tantalise your sweet tooth. Both desserts could not be had enough of!





So, what are you waiting for? Head to Sevilla for a memorable evening out, and savour the taste of the Spanish summers in the heart of the capital city.





What: Paella and Sangria Fest at Sevilla





Where: The Claridges New Delhi,12 Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi - 110011





When: Every Thursday, 07:00 pm- 10:00 pm





Cost for two: Rs. 3,500 plus taxes