





As the monsoon clouds drift away and the golden light of autumn washes over India, the country's kitchens begin to hum with a new rhythm. Fall here isn't just a change in weather-it's a season of comforting aromas, vibrant produce, and traditional recipes that have been savoured for generations.





While global cafes may be busy with pumpkin-spiced lattes, India's own autumn menu is equally exciting-rooted in local ingredients and spiced with nostalgia.

Imagine the nutty crunch of roasted makhana, the floral sweetness of custard apple desserts, and the tangy freshness of jamun drinks. Street vendors serve up steaming shakarkandi chaat with a squeeze of lemon, while trendy cafés play with masala chai lattes scented with saffron or nutmeg. The air carries hints of cinnamon, ginger, and fennel-wrapping streets, markets, and homes in an irresistible, warming fragrance.





Here are 12 dishes and drinks that truly capture the flavour and spirit of an Indian autumn:

1. Makhana (Fox Nuts)

Light, crisp, and slightly nutty, makhana makes for the perfect autumn snack. Roasted with ghee and spices, it delivers gentle warmth and a touch of earthiness.





Must try:Makhana Kheer (Fox Nut Pudding)

Ingredients: Makhana, whole milk, sugar/jaggery, cashews, almonds, cardamom, ghee.





Method: Roast makhana in ghee until crisp. Boil milk, add roasted makhana, and simmer on low for 25-30 minutes. Stir in sugar or jaggery and cardamom, add nuts, cook briefly, and serve warm or chilled.

2. Custard Apple (Sitaphal)

Custard apple's creamy, floral sweetness is autumn comfort in a spoon. Its smooth texture makes it a favourite for indulgent desserts.





Must try: Sitaphal Mousse

Ingredients: Custard apple pulp, whipped cream, sugar, vanilla essence.





Method: Blend pulp with sugar and vanilla. Fold into whipped cream, refrigerate for at least two hours, and serve chilled.

3. Jamun (Indian Blackberry)

Jamun's deep purple hue and tangy flavour cut through rich fall dishes, bringing a refreshing sharpness.





Must try: Jamun Sherbet

Ingredients: Jamun pulp, jaggery syrup, lemon juice, black salt, mint leaves.





Method: Mix pulp with jaggery syrup and lemon juice. Add crushed mint and a pinch of black salt. Chill and serve.

4. Spiced Pumpkin

Pumpkin, with its mild sweetness, shines when cooked with Indian spices like mustard seeds and turmeric.

Must try: Kaddu ki Sabzi





Ingredients: Pumpkin cubes, mustard seeds, turmeric, green chilies, garam masala, oil, salt.





Method: Heat oil, crackle mustard seeds, add turmeric and chilies, then pumpkin and salt. Cover and cook until soft. Finish with garam masala.

5. Makhana Laddu

Photo Credit: Canva

These laddus, made of roasted fox nuts and jaggery, are sweet bites of autumn indulgence.





Ingredients: Roasted makhana, jaggery syrup, cardamom powder, ghee.





Method: Coat roasted makhana in thick jaggery syrup flavoured with cardamom, then shape into small balls.

6. Sweet Potato (Shakarkandi)

Earthy and sweet, shakarkandi tossed with spices is a must-try street snack.





Must try: Shakarkandi Chaat

Photo Credit: Pexels

Ingredients: Boiled sweet potato cubes, chaat masala, red chili powder, lemon juice, salt, coriander.





Method: Toss cubes with spices, lemon juice, and coriander for a zesty snack.





7. Lotus Stem (Kamal Kakdi)

Its delicate crunch and mild sweetness make lotus stem a seasonal favourite.





Must try: Lotus Stem Stir-fry

Photo Credit: Canva

Ingredients: Lotus stem slices, mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chilies, turmeric, oil, salt.





Method: Sauté mustard seeds and curry leaves in oil, add chilies and lotus stem, season, and cook until just tender.

8. Pomegranate (Anar)

The jewel-like seeds add brightness and tang to autumn meals.





Must try: Pomegranate Raita

Photo Credit: iStock

Ingredients: Pomegranate arils, yogurt, roasted cumin powder, black salt, mint.





Method: Mix yogurt with cumin and black salt, fold in pomegranate, and garnish with mint.

9. Mahua Flowers

These fragrant blossoms are an autumn delicacy in tribal and rural cuisines.





Must try: Mahua Flower Kheer

Ingredients: Mahua syrup or dried flowers, rice, milk, sugar, saffron, cardamom.





Method: Cook rice in milk, add mahua midway, sweeten, and flavour with saffron and cardamom.

10. Sattu (Roasted Gram Flour)

Nutty and wholesome, sattu offers an energising yet light option.





Must try: Sattu Drink

Ingredients: Sattu powder, water, lemon juice, black salt, roasted cumin powder, mint leaves.





Method: Mix sattu powder with water and lemon juice, add spices, and garnish with mint.

11. Fennel Seeds (Saunf)

Fennel's sweet, cooling flavour is perfect for autumn sweets.





Must try: Fennel Seed Burfi

Ingredients: Roasted fennel powder, milk, sugar, ghee, cardamom.





Method: Cook fennel powder with milk and sugar, cool, and cut into squares.





12. Jaggery (Gur)

With its caramel depth and earthy sweetness, jaggery is a staple of Indian fall desserts.





Must try: Jaggery Coconut Ladoo

Photo Credit: Freepik

Ingredients: Jaggery, grated coconut, cardamom powder, ghee.





Method: Melt jaggery with water, add coconut and cardamom, cook until thick, then roll into balls.

This season, taste the stories our kitchens tell and savour the true essence of Indian autumn.