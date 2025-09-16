Autumn is here, and we can already feel it in the air. The mornings are cooler, the evenings are cosier, and the kitchen smells a little more festive. As the season changes, so do our cravings. We start reaching for warm, comforting foods that not only taste good but also help us stay healthy and energised. In India, this shift from humid monsoons to crisp autumn days calls for a diet that is nourishing, grounding, and in tune with the season. While social media may be buzzing with imported superfoods, the real magic lies in your local sabzi mandi. From shakarkandi and palak to gobhi and chaulai - our desi ingredients are packed with seasonal goodness.





Ayurveda calls this the Vata season, where dryness and instability rise. The solution? Warm, hearty meals that balance your body and boost immunity. So if you are wondering what to eat this autumn, here is your guide to the best desi foods for the season.





Why Eating Seasonally In Autumn Matters?

Eating with the season is rooted in both Ayurveda and modern nutrition science. According to the UNC Nutrition Research Institute, seasonal produce delivers more nutrients, antioxidants, and flavour than off-season alternatives. Autumn vegetables like carrots, turnips, and sweet potatoes are rich in fibre and slow-digesting carbs that keep you full and energised. A report by the Harvard Health Publishing further explains that consuming seasonal produce improves gut health, supports immunity, and reduces chronic disease risk.

On the other hand, Ayurveda's Ritucharya (seasonal routine) recommends warm, oily, and grounding foods to balance the Vata dosha, which dominates autumn. This helps prevent dryness, anxiety, and digestive issues.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 15 Desi Foods To Add To Your Autumn Diet:

1. Spinach (Palak)

High in iron, vitamin C, and antioxidants, spinach helps fight fatigue and boosts immunity, which is especially useful as the weather changes.





Eat it like this: Palak paneer, palak daal, or stir-fried with garlic and jeera.

2. Amaranth Leaves (Chaulai)

Often overlooked, chaulai is rich in iron, calcium, and vitamins A and C. It supports bone health and boosts energy.





Eat it like this: Stir-fry with garlic, add to daals, or make chaulai saag.

3. Fenugreek Leaves (Methi)

Methi is warming and helps regulate blood sugar and digestion, making it a great choice for cooler months.





Eat it like this: Methi paratha, methi thepla, or methi daal.

4. Cabbage And Turnips

These humble veggies are rich in fibre, vitamin K, and cholesterol-lowering compounds.





Eat it like this: Cabbage sabzi, turnip curry, or add to soups and stews.

5. Sweet Potatoes (Shakarkandi)

Rich in beta-carotene, fibre, and antioxidants, sweet potatoes support respiratory health and immunity, making it perfect perfect for seasonal sniffles.





Eat it like this: Roast with ghee and cumin, mash into parathas, or enjoy as chaat with lemon and chaat masala.

6. Carrots (Gajar)

Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which supports eye health and immunity.





Eat it like this: Gajar halwa, carrot soup, or grated in salads.





Photo Credit: iStock

7. Cauliflower (Gobhi)

Packed with vitamin C, fibre, and detoxifying compounds, cauliflower is great for immunity and digestion.





Eat it like this: Gobhi paratha, gobhi manchurian, or roasted with turmeric and ajwain.

8. Eggplant (Baingan)

Brinjal is rich in fibre, vitamin C, and anthocyanins, which reduce inflammation and support gut health.





Eat it like this: Baingan bharta, baingan masala, or stuffed baingan with peanuts.

9. Pomegranate (Anaar)

Packed with punicalagins, vitamin C, and folate, pomegranate boosts immunity and reduces oxidative stress.





Eat it like this: Sprinkle on salads, blend into smoothies, or enjoy as juice.

10. Apples

Autumn is apple season in India. Apples contain quercetin and catechin, antioxidants that fight inflammation.





Eat it like this: With skin on, in chutneys, or stewed with cinnamon.

11. Green Peas (Matar)

Tiny but mighty, peas are rich in protein, iron, and beta-carotene.





Eat it like this: Matar paneer, matar pulao, or add to poha and upma.

12. Sesame Seeds (Til)

Til is rich in calcium, iron, and healthy fats, making it perfect for joint health and warmth.





Eat it like this: Til chikki, til laddoo, or sprinkle on sabzis.

13. Dry Fruits (Almonds, Dates, Walnuts)

Dry fruits provide healthy fats, fibre, and warmth, which makes it ideal for autumn.





Eat it like this: In halwas, smoothies, or soaked overnight.

14. Ghee

Ghee is a Vata-pacifying superfood that supports digestion, skin health, and immunity.





Eat it like this: Add to daals, rotis, or drizzle over rice.

15. Mushrooms

Loaded with magnesium, zinc, and vitamin B6, mushrooms help fight flu and fatigue.





Eat it like this: Add to soups, stir-fries, or make spicy mushroom masala.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Ayurvedic Autumn Essentials: What To Eat

1. Ghee and sesame oil:

These ingredients help keep your joints lubricated and your skin soft. A spoon of ghee in your daal or rice can do wonders.

2. Spices like ginger, cinnamon, cumin, fennel, and nutmeg:

These not only add flavour but also help with digestion and keep your body warm.

3. Grains like basmati rice, oats, and millets:

They are easy to digest and filling - perfect for light but nourishing meals.

4. Warm drinks:

Sip on ginger tea, fennel water, or a glass of warm milk with a pinch of nutmeg before bed. These help you relax and sleep better.

What Foods To Avoid During Autum:

Raw salads: They are cooling and hard to digest during this season.

They are cooling and hard to digest during this season. Iced drinks: These can disturb your digestion and increase dryness.

These can disturb your digestion and increase dryness. Dry snacks like chips or namkeen: They can aggravate Vata and make you feel bloated or tired.

In short, think of foods that are cooked, spiced, and served warm. Your body will thank you for it.

Bonus: Spices That Warm You Up This Autumn

1. Ginger (Adrak)

Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and helps with digestion. It is great for keeping colds and coughs away.

2. Cinnamon (Dalchini)

Cinnamon helps control blood sugar and adds a lovely warmth to both sweet and savoury dishes.

3. Ajwain (Carom Seeds)

Ajwain is your go-to spice for gas, bloating, and indigestion. It is especially helpful when the weather makes your stomach feel uneasy.

4. Turmeric (Haldi)

Turmeric is a natural immunity booster and helps fight inflammation. It is a must-have in every Indian kitchen.

5. Cloves (Laung) And Nutmeg (Jaiphal)

These spices are great for respiratory health and help clear congestion. Nutmeg also helps you sleep better.





How To Use These Spices Daily?

Add them to your morning tea or herbal kadha

Use them in tadka for daals and sabzis

Mix into halwas, laddoos, and festive desserts

Make a simple spice water with ajwain, ginger, and fennel

Photo Credit: iStock

Autumn Meal Plan For The Indian Kitchen

Breakfast:

Masala oats with grated apple, cinnamon, and a drizzle of ghee

Moong dal chilla with fresh pudina chutney and a side of dahi

Lunch:

Palak dal tadka with steamed rice and a spoon of ghee

Baingan bharta with arhar dal and freshly made phulka.

Evening Snack:

Shakarkandi chaat with chaat masala, lemon, and coriander

Adrak-dalchini chai or Tulsi herbal tea for warmth and digestion

Dinner:

Gobhi-matar sabzi with jeera rice or multigrain roti

Moong-masoor khichdi with hing-jeera tadka and ghee

Before Bed:

Haldi-doodh with a pinch of nutmeg and black pepper for restful sleep

The idea is to keep it simple, seasonal, and homemade - meals that warm you from the inside out. But on days when time is not on your side, order mindfully through your trusted food app. Choose dishes that echo this plan: fresh, warm, and rooted in comfort. Whether it is palak dal or gobhi-matar, let your plate reflect the season, even if someone else cooked it.





Photo: Unsplash

Eat With The Season, Thrive With The Season

As the season shifts, so should your plate. Autumn calls for warm, spiced, and nourishing meals, and our desi staples deliver just that. From palak and shakarkandi to ghee and ginger, the best immunity boosters are already in your kitchen. So skip the imported trends and embrace what your sabzi mandi offers. And on days when cooking feels like a stretch, let your food app bring the comfort home. Eat seasonal, stay healthy!





