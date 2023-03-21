Every season comes with its own set of challenges. Take the ongoing spring season for instance. Besides the benefit of having longer days and flowers blooming all around, this season also brings along several diseases that often become concerning for all. Spring season is a time of transition between the winter and summer seasons. Since our body takes time to adjust to changes in weather, we are more likely to fall sick and face health issues such as the common cold, cough and flu. That is why experts often recommend tweaking our daily diet in order to keep seasonal infections at bay. It is essential that we eat the correct foods in order to stay healthy during the season change. Considering this, nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared some foods that you can include in your diet to fight seasonal infections.





Here Are 6 Nutritionist-Approved Foods To Fight Seasonal Infections:

1. Moong Sprouts

According to Lovneet Batra, the sprouting process of moong sprouts enhances its vitamin and mineral content. As a result, moong sprouts are an excellent source of magnesium, phosphorus, manganese, and vitamin K. It also increases antioxidants in sprouts. Antioxidants like copper, iron and zinc are known to improve the body's defence against several diseases.

2. Garlic

A natural chemical ingredient called allicin in garlic has amazing antibacterial and antifungal properties. "It can help fight bacteria and viruses, and therefore reduce your risk of catching a cold or flu," she adds.

3. Papaya

Papaya is known to improve digestion due to its high fibre content and enzyme papain. It is also a rich source of vitamin C, which helps in boosting immunity.





4. Yogurt

The 'good bacteria' found in fermented probiotics and natural sources like yogurt help in boosting your immunity. It also helps in improving your ability to stay safe during the flu season.

5. Drumstick

High in vitamin C and antioxidants, drumstick helps to combat common colds, flu and stave off several common infections. Drumstick is blessed with essential B vitamins like thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, and vitamin B12. These play a crucial role in stimulating the secretion of digestive juices and help in the smooth functioning of the digestive system.

6. Vitamin C-Rich Fruits And Vegetables

The expert states that our body does not produce vitamin C on its own, which is why it becomes all the more important to include foods rich in vitamin C in our diet. Some of these foods are orange, amla, bell pepper, tomato, and cruciferous vegetables. She suggests having these foods especially during season change.









Include these foods in your diet right away to keep seasonal infections at bay.