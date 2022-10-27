





Snacking is a big part of our foodie lives! Whether we are studying for an important exam or meeting some work deadlines, we always end up taking a quick break to find a snack to boost our energy. While rummaging for food in our kitchen, we barely have the time to prepare something proper or lavish. However, we can't compromise on taste for our quick snack. Keeping these things in mind, we have found some quick and easy sandwiches you can whip in under 15 minutes. You can also enjoy these 15-minute sandwiches for a quick breakfast for your lazy mornings.





Also Read: 5 Stuffed Potato Snacks For A Crispy And Masaledaar Treat

Here Are 5 Quick Sandwiches Ready In 15 Mins:

1. Rainbow Sandwich

Thanks to its delicious ingredients, this colourful sandwich looks like a rainbow! With layers of pudina chutney, cucumber, beetroot, mayonnaise and ketchup, the sandwich makes for a quick and delicious snack that is ready in no time.





Click here for the full recipe for Rainbow Sandwich.

2.Veg Grilled Sandwich

Stuffed with onion, tomatoes, potatoes, carrot and paneer, these veggie-filled sandwiches are quite the delight. The grilled texture of this sandwich makes it taste crispy and flavourful. You can enjoy it as a heavy snack or a quick breakfast.





Click here for the full recipe for Veg Grilled Sandwich.

3. Chicken Sandwich Without Bread

Don't have bread at home? Fret not, you can make a sandwich with just leftovers. Wrap the cooked chicken in lettuce leaves and spice it up with sauces and vegetables of your choice. You don't need to grill this sandwich.





Click here for the full recipe for Chicken Sandwich Without Bread.

4. Sub Sandwich

This restaurant-style sandwich looks grand but it is super easy to make. You just need to get the sub sandwich bread and then layer it with toppings of your choice. While this recipe includes chicken, you can switch it with vegetarian options like a slice of paneer or aloo tikki.





Click here for the full recipe for Sub Sandwich.

5. Breadless Cucumber Sandwich

Another quick sandwich that requires no bread at all! Just simply apply some mayonnaise and layer it with lettuce, tomatoes, salami and cheese and the sandwich is ready. For vegetarians, you can simply skip adding the salami to the sandwich.





Click here for the full recipe for Breadless Cucumber Sandwich.

Try out these 15-minute sandwiches and let us know which your favourite sandwich is in the comments section below!