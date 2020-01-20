The 'Chhota Sub' From Subway Is Light To Taste And Easy On The Pocket

Having a Subway sandwich just got much easier on the pocket as never before.

The classic six-inch submarine sandwich from Subway is something we have all had our tussles with. Whether it was the struggle to finish it completely in one go or the struggle to keep the toppings from falling, we have all been there. Subway's newest addition to the menu is here to change exactly this. The Chhota Sub is the latest entrant in Subway's exciting range of subs, and it is the awesomeness of the quintessential Subway sandwich concentrated into just four inches.





With four exciting flavours for vegetarians and non-vegetarians to choose from, the Chhota Sub is all set to take the fast-food dining space by storm. The flavours include the Hara Bhara Kebab and Corn & Peas for vegetarians. For non-vegetarians, the Chhota Subs available are Chicken Slice and Egg & Cheese. This menu is available in Subway restaurants across the country. If you're looking for something to eat that is quick, healthy and appetising: the Chhota Sub is a good option.





The most attractive thing about the Chhota Sub is that it is priced at only Rs. 85/- (price inclusive of taxes). And what's more - a beverage can be added to the sub for just an additional Rs. 30/- to complete the meal. Gone are the days when dining out meant shelling out at least Rs. 500-600 rupees, if not more! Subway provides a filling and delicious meal in less than Rs. 120, all inclusive.





Our favourite pick out of the four flavours was the Hara Bhara Kebab sub, which was filled to the brim with veggie goodness and some delightful sauces. So next time you're feeling hungry, or you just want a healthy snack that is easy on the pocket too - try the Chhota Sub from Subway.







