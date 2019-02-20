Low-Calorie Diet: 5 Healthy Sandwich Spreads To Make Your Snack Diet-Friendly

Highlights Store-bought sandwich spreads tend to be rich in transfats and salt

Sandwiches are one of the most popular snack foods out there. They're easy to make, are ready in minutes and are just perfect for calming your hunger pangs for a short while. But sandwiches can add up to your daily calorie count very quickly. For one, the bread used in sandwiches, if made from processed flour, can be bad for your diet. Another ingredient that may add high amount of calories to your sandwiches is the spread. Sandwich spreads that you normally buy from the supermarket and grocery stores may have high amounts of salt, trans fats and hidden sugar. Not to mention, these sandwich spreads may contain artificial flavours and preservatives.





If you're on a low-calorie diet and want a way to make your sandwiches healthier, you need to ditch those store-bought spreads right away. There are a number of other nutritious alternatives to these sandwich spreads that you can use instead.





Here are some healthier sandwich spread options to add to your low-calorie diet:

1. Hummus

Made from chickpeas, sesame seeds and olive oil, hummus is rich in protein and good fats and is also extremely flavourful. You can layer your hummus sandwich with a number of veggies like cucumber, tomato slices etc.

2. Mashed Avocado

This savoury fruit has a creamy texture and can be spiced with a number of spices and herbs. Avocado mash works as a great healthy spread for both sweet and savoury sandwiches.





3. Ricotta Cheese

One of the healthiest cheeses out there is the Italian ricotta cheese, which is creamy and rich, as well as healthy. You can mix it with blanched spinach leaves and add it to your healthy grilled-cheese sandwich to up its nutrition quotient.





Low-Calorie Diet: Ricotta is one of the healthiest cheeses out there

4. Mashed Berries

If you like your sandwiches sweet, then instead of store-bought sugary jams, you can use a berry mash. All you need to do to prepare this mash is mix all your favourite berries, add a little honey to sweeten them and mash it all together to get a paste-like consistency. The mash makes for a tasty and healthy spread, which won't disturb your low-calorie diet.





5. Homemade Peanut Butter

Another great spread for sweet sandwiches is a nut butter like peanut butter or almond butter. You can add some banana slices to the mix, and sweeten it further by drizzling some honey on top.





Make sure you use only organic grade ricotta and peanut butter. Nut butters and hummus can be easily prepared at home as well.







