Keto Diet For Weight Loss: This High-Fat Condiment Can Be A Perfect Addition To Your Keto Diet Plan

This delightful keto swap is abundantly rich in nutrition

Pair this high-fat condiment with sandwiches or bite-sized nibbles

All you need to do is blitz some ingredients together and youre done

Does it get too monotonous for you to use same regular keto ingredients in your keto recipes? Fret not, we're here to give you a stellar recipe of one of the keto essentials that can come quite handy in your keto diet plan and is sure to add variety to your meals. We're talking about keto basil pesto! This high-fat condiment can be paired with sandwiches and bite-sized nibbles. The recipe is a fusion of basil and parsley and both the ingredient complement each other quite well. Other than this, there's garlic, Parmesan cheese and pine nuts to take the flavour game a notch higher. It's fairly easy to prepare this delight at home, that too, in just 5 minutes. All you need to do is blitz some ingredients together and you're good to go.



This delightful keto swap is abundantly rich in nutrition and has the goodness of olive oil in it. You can use this pesto sauce as a spread on keto-friendly pizza base and make a wholesome meal for yourself. The recipe of keto basil pesto has been shared by Sahil Makhija, a popular YouTube chef and food vlogger, on his channel 'Headbanger's Kitchen'. Now, that we have shared with you the recipe of a keto essential, try to make it at home and get started by pairing it with different keto-friendly dishes of your choice.



