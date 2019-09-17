SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Keto Diet For Weight Loss: This High-Fat Condiment Can Be A Perfect Addition To Your Keto Diet Plan

Keto Diet For Weight Loss: This High-Fat Condiment Can Be A Perfect Addition To Your Keto Diet Plan

It's fairly easy to prepare this delight at home, that too, in just 5 minutes.

Deeksha Sarin  |  Updated: September 17, 2019 10:23 IST

Reddit
Keto Diet For Weight Loss: This High-Fat Condiment Can Be A Perfect Addition To Your Keto Diet Plan

This delightful keto swap is abundantly rich in nutrition

Highlights
  • This delightful keto swap is a fusion of basil and parsley
  • Pair this high-fat condiment with sandwiches or bite-sized nibbles
  • All you need to do is blitz some ingredients together and youre done

Does it get too monotonous for you to use same regular keto ingredients in your keto recipes? Fret not, we're here to give you a stellar recipe of one of the keto essentials that can come quite handy in your keto diet plan and is sure to add variety to your meals. We're talking about keto basil pesto! This high-fat condiment can be paired with sandwiches and bite-sized nibbles. The recipe is a fusion of basil and parsley and both the ingredient complement each other quite well. Other than this, there's garlic, Parmesan cheese and pine nuts to take the flavour game a notch higher. It's fairly easy to prepare this delight at home, that too, in just 5 minutes. All you need to do is blitz some ingredients together and you're good to go.

This delightful keto swap is abundantly rich in nutrition and has the goodness of olive oil in it. You can use this pesto sauce as a spread on keto-friendly pizza base and make a wholesome meal for yourself. The recipe of keto basil pesto has been shared by Sahil Makhija, a popular YouTube chef and food vlogger, on his channel 'Headbanger's Kitchen'. Now, that we have shared with you the recipe of a keto essential, try to make it at home and get started by pairing it with different keto-friendly dishes of your choice.


Watch the recipe video of keto basil pesto here:





Happy Cooking!
 

Comments

About Deeksha SarinAn eccentric foodie and a die-hard falooda lover, Deeksha loves riding scooty in search of good street food! A piping hot cup of adrak wali chai can make her day bright and shiny!

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  KetoKeto DietKeto Friendly Indian FoodsKeto Diet And Quick Weight Loss
Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Preservative-Free Sambar Powder At Home
Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Preservative-Free Sambar Powder At Home
As Ayushmann Khurrana Turns 35 Today, We Reveal His Diet Secrets. Also See How He Celebrated The Big Day
As Ayushmann Khurrana Turns 35 Today, We Reveal His Diet Secrets. Also See How He Celebrated The Big Day

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2019 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 