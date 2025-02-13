Valentine's Day 2025 is right around the corner, and let's be real - nothing says romance like good food in a dreamy setting. Whether you love candlelit dinners with stunning views, laid-back brunch dates, or chic cocktail nights, the right restaurant can set the mood for a night to remember. To make things simple, we have put together NDTV's top picks for the most romantic dining spots in Delhi and Mumbai. From cosy cafes with dreamy decor to fine-dining restaurants that take luxury up a notch, these places have the perfect mix of great ambience, incredible food, and just the right vibe for a Valentine's Day to remember.

20 romantic restaurants in Delhi and Mumbai for your 2025 V-Day Celebrations

Photo Credit: Pexels

Here Are 12 Romantic Restaurants In Delhi For Valentine's Day 2025:

1. Comorin, Gurugram

This one's got a special Valentine's cocktail menu running all week long. The cosy, intimate setting with soft music in the background makes it a go-to for couples who love a sophisticated vibe.

Comorin's Valentine's cocktail menu

Photo Credit: Instagram/comorin.in

2. Cafe de Flora, Chanakyapuri

Think European charm meets Pinterest-worthy decor. Glass panels, floral aesthetics, and pastel tones make it the perfect spot for a cute, Instagrammable date. Bonus: Their pasta, sandwiches, and coffee never disappoint.

Cafe de Flora's Instagrammable aesthetics

Photo Credit: Instagram/cafedefloraindia

3. Mia Bella, Hauz Khas

If a lakeside view is on your wishlist, Mia Bella's terrace seating delivers. Add to that their Mediterranean menu and stellar sangrias, and you've got yourself a dreamy date night.

Scenic lakeside view at Mia Bella

Photo Credit: Instagram/miabellahkv

4. Rose Cafe, Malviya Nagar

A charming little space that feels like home but with a touch of romance. Their Italian, Continental, and Mediterranean menu is just as comforting as the warm, inviting decor.

Homely but equally romantic Rose Cafe

Photo Credit: Instagram/bihijxs.___

5. Cafe Tesu, Sri Aurobindo Marg

This bright and airy cafe is all about good coffee and delicious brunch options. Whether you're in the mood for Italian, Continental, or Asian dishes, Tesu has a little something for everyone.

Well-lit ambience at Cafe Tesu

Photo Credit: Instagram/kalakarumair

6. Boya, Chanakyapuri

A gothic-themed restaurant that's all about moody lighting and immersive aesthetics. If you and your partner love sushi and exotic seafood, their Sashimi, Ceviches, and Nigiri will be right up your alley.

Experience dining in a lair-like ambience

Photo Credit: dineboya.com

7. Qla, Mehrauli

Want a royal dining experience? Qla serves up gourmet dishes in a luxe setting, with a scenic backdrop of the Qutub Minar. Definitely a place for couples who love a little extra.

Qutub Minar as seen from Qla

Photo Credit: Instagram/qlaofficial

8. Cho, Mehrauli

Simple, elegant, and packed with flavour-Cho is an Asian-inspired terrace restaurant with dim sums, baos, and pho that hit just right. A great pick for couples who love a minimalist yet chic dining vibe.

Flavourful and authentic dishes at CHO

Photo Credit: Instagram/chonewdelhi

9. Music & Mountains, Greater Kailash 1

A mix of rustic and romantic, this spot is known for its cocktails and Continental dishes. Think warm lighting, wooden interiors, and a playlist that sets the mood just right.

Interiors fit for a romantic time

Photo Credit: Instagram/musicandmountains1

10. Swan, Mehrauli

If you love Italian or Japanese cuisine, Swan is a must-visit. It's beautifully lit in the evenings, making it one of the most romantic spots for a candlelit dinner. Oh, and their dessert menu? Chef's kiss.

Candlelight dinner-perfect setting

Photo Credit: Instagram/whatshappening365

11. Amour Bistro, Chanakyapuri

Greenery, big windows, and a relaxed atmosphere make Amour Bistro a great spot for a laid-back yet romantic meal. Their menu is packed with flavourful platters, so you won't run out of options.

An earthy spot for dates

Photo Credit: Instagram/amourbistrodelhi

12. Cirrus 9, The Oberoi, Delhi

A perfect mix of indoor and outdoor seating with a stunning city view. Whether you're in the mood for Continental or Mexican, this one's got a little bit of everything for an elegant night out.

Enjoy your meals with a side of a 'city view'

Photo Credit: Instagram/oberoinewdelhi

Here Are 8 Romantic Restaurants In Mumbai For Valentine's Day 2025:

1. Gallops, Mahalakshmi

Old-school charm, draped curtains, and regal decor set the tone at Gallops. Their Continental and Indian specialities make every meal feel like a celebration.

Huge springline windows decorated with shiny tassels

Photo Credit: Instagram/gallopsmumbai

2. Slink & Bardot, Worli

Think dimly lit, plush seating, and cocktails that are almost too pretty to drink. This American-style bar is a fantastic pick for couples who love a lively yet intimate vibe.

The American Bar aesthetic takes over as you step into Slink & Bardot

Photo Credit: Instagram/slinkandbardot

3. The Table, Colaba

One of South Mumbai's most-loved restaurants, The Table serves up European and Continental delights. Their pasta and risotto are top-tier, so you really can't go wrong here.

Unique and impressive seating at The Table

Photo Credit: Photo Credit: eazydiner.com

4. GIGI, Bandra West

A little bit of European, a little bit of Japanese, and a whole lot of style. GIGI's chic interiors and intimate setting make it ideal for deep conversations and quality time.

Grand and chic interiors

Photo Credit: cntraveller.in

5. AER, Four Seasons, Worli

If you're going all out this Valentine's Day, AER's rooftop dining experience is pure luxury. The view, the food, the cocktails-everything about this place screams 'special occasion.'

A fancy rooftop view at AER, Four Seasons

Photo Credit: Instagram/aermumbai

6. Bastian At The Top, Shivaji Park

With a cave-like interior that looks straight out of a movie, Bastian is all about drama and fine dining. Definitely one for couples who love an extravagant date night.

Dramatic cave-like look that seems otherworldly

Photo Credit: www.travelandleisureasia.com

7. Koi Bar, St Regis, Lower Parel

This place oozes elegance. It's got a sleek, wood-panelled aesthetic and a stellar selection of cocktails. If you're after a chilled yet refined vibe, this one's a winner.

Koi Bar, St Regis, Lower Parel

Photo Credit: penthousestregismumbai.com

8. Sea Lounge, The Taj Mahal Palace, Colaba

Perfect for a relaxed, old-school date or even a 'Galentine's' outing. Their high tea selection and vintage charm make for a cosy, romantic experience.

A high-tea spot, old-school style that is perfect for 'Galentine's'

Photo Credit: www.tajhotels.com

No matter which spot you choose, each of these restaurants is guaranteed to bring the romance. So, book that table, order your favourite dish, and make this Valentine's Day 2025 one to remember!





Happy Valentine's Day 2025!