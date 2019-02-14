3 Broccoli Recipes That Will Make You Fall In Love With The Veggie

Broccoli happens to one of those vegetables who don't seem to have much of a fan following, probably because of its distinct taste and appearance. However, this wonder veggie is replete with health benefits like boosting immunity, eye health and even promotes skin health. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "This cruciferous vegetable has been widely studied for its medicinal properties, which include antibacterial and immunity-boosting activities. It is rich in vitamin C and fibre and has the highest levels of cartenoids- particularly eye-healthy lutein-of all brassicas. It is also an excellent source of indole-3-carbinol, a chemical that boosts DNA repair in cells and appears to block the growth of cancer cells." If these benefits are still not enough to convince you to add broccoli to your daily diet, then why don't you try it yourself?!





Here are some interesting broccoli recipes that are quite innovative and pleasing to the palate as well:



Broccoli Paratha







Move over regular aloo and gobhi parathas and try this broccoli paratha instead. Stuffed with minced broccoli, this paratha is a welcome variation and is sure to tantalise your taste buds. After tasting this paratha, you'll have a completely different outlook towards this veggie. While sauteing the minced broccoli, just add in a bit of garlic and ginger and you're done for the day. Here is an easy step-by-step recipe of broccoli paratha. Follow this and impress your family and friends with your culinary skills.



Broccoli Cutlet



Crispy from the outside and soft from the inside, broccoli cutlets are one of the most perfect tea-time snacks. These bite-sized delights are prepared by first mincing the broccoli florets and then combining it with potato as a base. In order to enhance the culinary experience, you can also coat the cutlets with bread crumbs before frying or baking them. This will add a nice crunch to the snack. Pair these cutlets with a piping hot cup of coffee or tea and thank us later!



Broccoli Chips



Did you know that apart from just the broccoli florets, the stem of the veggie can also be used in various recipes? So, before you discard the broccoli stem, give it a second thought. Cut those stems in flat discs and pan-fry them with chopped garlic, black pepper and salt. Drizzle a bit of olive oil and toss them so that they get coated evenly, and voila - broccoli chips are ready to be savoured!



So, without much ado, try these recipes and let us know how you liked them in the comments section below.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

