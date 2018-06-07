Broccoli Paratha: The Goodness Of Veggie In Parathas

This wonder veggie can be savoured in the form of parathas as well
Stuffing of minced broccoli with garlic and ginger is an absolute bliss
There are a lot of people who dislike broccoli for its distinct taste and flavour; however, little do they realise that this wonder veggie is a powerhouse of nutrients. Are you one of those who cringe by the mere thought of having broccoli? If yes, then we're here to change your perception. Broccoli can be savoured in the form of parathas as well. Yes, you read that right! If you swear by stuffed parathas, but bored with the regular aloo and gobhi stuffing, then bring broccoli to your rescue. The stuffing of minced broccoli with a touch of garlic and ginger is an absolute bliss. Top it up with a dollop of butter and pair it with a piping hot cup of tea for an amazing culinary experience. Broccoli parathas are not only pleasing to the palate, but to the eyes as well. Here is an easy-peasy recipe of broccoli paratha that can take your cooking game to the next level.
Ingredients For The Stuffing:
Medium-sized broccoli - 1 Ginger - 1 inch (grated) Garlic - 2 cloves (minced) Green chilli - 2 finely chopped Salt to taste Red chilli powder - 1 pinch Chaat masala - 2 pinches Cumin seeds - 1 tsp Refined oil or ghee - 1 tbsp
Ingredients For The Dough:
Whole wheat flour/multigrain atta - 1.5 cups Warm water as required Oil - 2 tsp (optional)
To prepare the dough for the parathas, take a wide bowl or a plate, add wheat flour, salt and oil. Combine the ingredients and add warm water, little by little to make soft pliable dough. Knead the dough well and cover it with a lid for around 15 minutes or so.
Step 2.
Meanwhile, prepare the stuffing for the parathas. Separate the broccoli florets and add in a grinder. Grind the broccoli florets coarsely so that they are minced properly.
Now, take a non-stick pan and heat oil/ghee in it. Once the oil is sufficiently hot, add cumin seeds and wait for them to splutter. Add in finely chopped green chillies and saute the ingredients for few seconds.
Step 4.
Add minced garlic and grated ginger in the pan. Allow the garlic-ginger to cook for few seconds till its raw taste is gone.
Step 5.
Now, add minced broccoli in the pan and give it a nice stir. Add salt, red chilli powder and chaat masala in the mixture. Saute the broccoli in a way that it is evenly mixed with all the spices. Once done, transfer it on a plate and allow it to cool for a while.
Step 6.
Now, take a golf ball-sized portion of dough and roll balls out of the same. With the help of a rolling pin, flatten the ball, and roll it out into a small circle.
Step 7.
Place 1-2 tbsp of the prepared stuffing on the rolled-out dough and seal its edges together. Dust it with some dry flour and roll it out in the shape of a round paratha. However, make sure that the paratha does not crack open at the seams.
Now, heat a tawa and place the rolled-out paratha on it once it is sufficiently hot. Spread little oil around its edges and cook the paratha from both the sides till it's golden brown in colour. Once it is done, transfer it on a plate and top it up with a dollop of butter.
CommentsNutritious and delectable broccoli paratha is ready to be served and savoured. Pair it with some yogurt and spicy pickle and make the most of this healthy delight.