Do you enjoy a glass of wine after work or a round of cocktails over the weekend? You're not alone! But chances are, you've also heard a few things about alcohol that sound too good to be true - like wine being great for your heart or vodka being the healthiest drink on the menu. The truth? A lot of these so-called facts are actually myths we've all been falling for. Master of Wine Sonal C Holland recently shared a reel on her Instagram, breaking down three of the most common alcohol misconceptions we really need to let go of. Curious to know what made the list? Let's dive in!

Here Are 3 Alcohol Myths You Should Finally Let Go Of, According To Sonal C Holland:

1. Wine Is Good For The Heart

Red wine contains antioxidants like resveratrol, which may offer some heart health benefits but only when consumed in moderation. Drinking too much can lead to serious health risks, such as high blood pressure and liver damage. Sonal says that the key is moderation, not overindulgence.

2. Tequila Won't Give You A Hangover

It's often said that tequila doesn't cause hangovers, especially high-quality varieties. While premium tequila has fewer congeners (compounds responsible for hangovers), drinking too much of it will still leave you feeling awful the next day. The amount you drink is what really matters, so always be mindful of how much you're drinking, even if it's tequila.

3. Vodka Is A Healthier Option

Vodka is often called a 'clean' alcohol due to its low sugar content. However, this doesn't mean it is a healthy choice. Excess alcohol, regardless of the type, puts stress on the liver and can lead to long-term damage. Like other types of alcohol, it's important to consume vodka in moderation to avoid health issues.

Here Are Some Other Questions About Alcohol You May Have:

Is Any Type Of Alcohol Safer Than The Others?

No alcoholic drink is truly safe. Some may be lower in calories or sugar but all types of alcohol can impact your liver, heart, and overall health over time if not consumed responsibly.

Is It Better To Drink Alcohol With Food?

Yes, consuming alcohol with food can slow its absorption into the bloodstream, helping to reduce its immediate impact and lower the risk of a hangover or feeling unwell.

