Every celebration today - be it a birthday, promotion, or even a casual weekend hangout - seems to come with a glass of something alcoholic in hand. Even though it is well-established that alcohol has several health risks, many still indulge in it, considering it a staple for socialising and unwinding with friends. But while you might be aware of its effects on your liver, sleep, or weight, have you ever wondered how alcohol impacts your blood sugar levels? For those who claim to only consume one or two drinks per occasion, the answer might genuinely surprise you. Let's find out what the experts say about alcohol and its effect on your blood sugar levels.





Photo: iStock



Does Alcohol Cause Your Blood Sugar To Spike?

No, it doesn't. Let's understand the biology behind it. According to nutritionist Amita Gadre, when we consume alcohol, our body identifies it as a toxin or poison. This is why it starts metabolising it as soon as it enters your system. Essentially, your body prioritises processing alcohol over its other activities.

Why Isn't Blood Sugar Spiked?

This is because, for metabolising alcohol, your body requires glucose. So, you won't see a spike in your blood sugar but a decrease, since glucose is being used to metabolise the alcohol. However, Gadre adds that if you consume cocktails or sugary mixers with alcohol, your blood sugar will rise due to the added sugars.

How Much Alcohol Is Safe For Human Consumption?

None. It doesn't matter if you take one drink or an entire bottle; no amount of alcohol is safe for your body. According to a 2023 report released by WHO and Lancet, alcohol is a leading cause of various disorders like liver cirrhosis and other non-communicable diseases, including heart conditions. Moreover, alcohol - whether consumed neat or in a cocktail - can lead to serious health risks. This means that any beverage containing alcohol, regardless of its quantity, negatively impacts your health.





The WHO report also mentions that no study suggests even light or moderate drinking is harmless.

Photo: iStock

What Happens To Your Body When You Stop Drinking Alcohol?

Only good things happen to your body when you stop drinking alcohol.

1. May Help Lose Weight

Since alcohol and alcohol-based beverages are high in calories, they can prevent your body from burning fat. Additionally, they can make you feel hungry and crave greasy and salty foods. So, when you stop drinking alcohol, you can avoid excessive calories and focus on your weight loss journey.

2. Better Sleep At Night

Alcohol can disrupt your sleep patterns and quality of rest. While it may help you fall asleep initially, dehydration and digestive problems may disturb your sleep later. Avoid consuming alcohol for a more consistent and improved sleep cycle.

3. Enhances Cognitive Functions

Alcohol is a central nervous system depressant that affects your concentration and memory. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "Consuming higher amounts of alcohol directly impacts your cognitive abilities. Once you stop drinking, they begin to improve. Disorders and depression also improve." So, when you stop drinking alcohol, you can expect better work performance and decision-making skills.

4. Improves Skin Quality

According to Datta, alcohol affects your liver, which can lead to poor skin quality. Alcohol dehydrates your body and causes inflammation. When you stop drinking, your body maintains hydration levels, leading to smoother and more supple skin.

5. Better Liver Health

Since alcohol directly impacts your liver, abstaining from it improves this organ's functionality. The liver helps detoxify and metabolise substances, but a significant proportion of heavy alcohol consumers develop severe liver diseases. Quitting alcohol can enhance your liver health.





