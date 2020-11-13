High-Protein Diet: How To Make <i>Kale Chane Ke Kebab</i> For Weight Loss Diet

High-protein diet: Try Kale Chane Ke Kebab for weight loss.

Protein is one of the most essential components in the journey towards losing weight. A high-protein diet can go a long way in keeping oneself satiated, help build muscle and aid weight loss too. It is a complete myth that vegetarians have only a limited number of protein sources for their diet. There are so many ways that the vegetarian diet can include high-protein foods to boost weight loss. Kala Chana (or black chickpea) is one such ingredient which can be used to make delicious Kale Chane Ke Kebabs for a high-protein snack.





Kebab lovers would agree that there's truly no comparison to a wholesome and satiating Kebab. Whether you like your kebab as it is, or paired with roti or chutney - a delicious kebab is a taste that only few other dishes could match. While there are a number of vegetarian kebab options out there such as Hara Bhara Kebab or Veg Seekh Kebab, these Kale Chane Ke Kebabs are truly a class apart.





How To Make Kale Chane Ke Kebab For High-Protein Diet

1. Soak Kale Chane in a bowl for about five hours. Grind the chana in a food processor with minimum water to keep the original texture intact.





2. Add the remaining ingredients such as onions, green chillies, ginger and spices.





3. Now, absorb the water in the mixture by using brown bread slices. It is best to mix with hand in order to ensure the right consistency.





4. Let the Kebab mixture stand for a while. It is a good idea to avoid frying as the recipe suggests. Instead, shape the mixture with hand and roast it with the help of a non-stick tawa on both sides to use minimal oil in the recipe.





Trust us, the Kebabs will come out to be so wonderful - you'll wonder why you hadn't tried them before! Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Kale Chane ke Kebab.







