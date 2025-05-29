Sambar, the comforting South Indian lentil stew brimming with vegetables and a bold tamarind-spice flavour, is a staple across Indian households. Traditionally slow-cooked and layered with complex flavours, sambar is often considered a dish that takes time and care. But what if you could enjoy this wholesome delicacy without spending hours in the kitchen? If you are looking for a shortcut without sacrificing taste, here are three smart and speedy ways to make delicious sambar in minutes, with clever kitchen hacks and time-saving techniques.

Here Are 3 Quick Ways To Make Sambhar:

1. Microwave Sambar Recipe in a Mug

Yes, you read that right — sambar in a mug! This is ideal for solo meals or quick lunches, especially if you've got pre-cooked dal (toor dal or moong dal) at hand.





What you need:

2 tbsp cooked dal

1 tbsp tamarind paste

1 tbsp sambar powder

A handful of chopped vegetables (carrot, beans, tomato)

Salt and water to taste

A pinch of mustard seeds, curry leaves, and hing (asafoetida)

1 tsp oil or ghee

How to make it:

In a large microwave-safe mug or bowl, mix dal, vegetables, sambar powder, tamarind paste, salt, and enough water. Microwave on high for 5–6 minutes, stirring halfway. Ensure veggies are soft. In a small microwave-safe bowl, add oil/ghee, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and hing. Microwave for 30–40 seconds until mustard seeds splutter. Add this tempering to the sambar. Stir well, garnish with fresh coriander, and enjoy with rice or idli.

Tip: Use frozen or pre-chopped vegetables to save even more time.

2. One-Pot Pressure Cooker Sambar Recipe:

This is the ultimate “dump-and-cook” method, especially handy for batch cooking or feeding the family. It works in a traditional pressure cooker or an Instant Pot.





What you need:

½ cup toor dal (washed)

1 cup mixed vegetables (drumsticks, brinjal, pumpkin, okra, etc.)

1 small tomato, chopped

1 tsp turmeric

1 tbsp sambar powder

1 tbsp tamarind pulp

Salt and water

How to make it:

Add all ingredients (except tempering) to a pressure cooker with 2 cups water. Cook for 2–3 whistles (or 8 minutes in Instant Pot on Manual). Once pressure releases, mash gently for a creamy texture. Heat oil/ghee in a small pan, add mustard seeds, dry red chillies, curry leaves, and hing. Pour over the cooked sambar. Mix and serve hot with rice or dosa.

Tip: You can even add a spoonful of jaggery for a hint of sweetness — a regional twist from Karnataka.

3. Instant Sambar Using Ready Mix

Perfect for emergencies or late-night cravings, this method uses store-bought sambar mix or paste.





What you need:

2 tbsp sambar instant mix (available in Indian stores)

1 cup water

Boiled vegetables (optional)

Cooked dal (optional, for extra body)

How to make it:

In a saucepan, mix the instant sambar mix with water. Add vegetables and/or dal if available. Boil for 5–7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Adjust salt or spice to taste and garnish with fresh coriander.

Tip: Always keep a pack of instant mix and frozen mixed vegetables in your pantry for this emergency fix.





With these three quick methods, sambar no longer needs to be a weekend-only indulgence. Whether you're using a microwave, pressure cooker, or instant mix, these hacks will help you whip up this nutritious, tangy delight in minutes, without compromising on flavour.