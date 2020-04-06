Karisma Kapoor's Monday Morning Breakfast Attempt Was A South Indian Surprise!

Karisma Kapoor's homemade breakfast spread looked so delicious.

Breakfast is one of the most important meal, as we hear time and again. It gives you the much-needed fuel to power you through for the rest of the day. A good breakfast packed with all the necessary nutrition and ingredients makes for a mood-energiser and directly impacts our productivity and performance too. Karisma Kapoor tried her hand at making a South Indian breakfast, which came out looking quite delicious and got the foodies in us quite surprised with how well it was cooked. Take a look at the Instagram post of her meal:





"Monday morning breakfast attempt. #southindian #idlisambhar #chutney #mondaymood #lockdowndiaries," wrote Karisma Kapoor in the caption of the image. Her plate comprised soft, spongy rice idlis, some piping hot sambhar and two kinds of chutneys too. There was a green chutney, which is typically made with a ground paste of mint and coriander, and a red chutney made with a mixture of tomato and coconut. Both the chutneys looked fresh out of the kitchen. Karisma Kapoor had also made a delicious South Indian-style Aloo to accompany the meal, complete with a whole dried chilli on top of it!





Her post was loved by foodies on Instagram as well as verified users on the social media platform. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar commented on her post, "Loloozzzz too much!!" while producer-filmmaker Ekta Kapoor also exclaimed, "Wow!" Karisma Kapoor has been spending time at home during the lockdown days, practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus epidemic. She had recently baked a cake for her family and staff at home, and she had even shared a picture of herself in the process of baking. "Simple pleasures of #socialdistancing. Bake a cake for the family and staff at home. #stayhome #staysafe #familytime #nofilter," wrote Karisma Kapoor in the picture. Take look at her post:





On the work front, Karisma Kapoor recently made her digital debut with the AltBalaji webseries 'Mentalhood' based on the highs and lows in a mother's life. We hope to see more such glimpses of the actress' cooking diaries soon!







