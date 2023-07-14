Whether for breakfast or for lunch, masala dosa has become one of the favourite South Indian dishes on our menu. We love to savour the crispy treat along with chutneys, sambhar and masala. However, how would you feel if the restaurant you went to did not give you sambhar at all? A restaurant in Bihar's Buxar found itself in a fix after it did not serve sambhar with masala dosa. A lawsuit was filed against the restaurant and it was asked to shell out Rs 3500 as a fine.

The incident happened on August 15, 2022, when lawyer Manish Gupta was celebrating his birthday, as per reports. He went to a restaurant named 'Namak' in Buxar and got a special masala dosa packed for Rs 140. Later, he discovered that the sambar that is usually served with his dosa was missing. Upon his inquiry, the restaurant gave a dissatisfactory response and said, "Do you want to buy the whole restaurant for Rs 140?" Gupta then decided to take action and filed a complaint with the District Consumer Commission.

The Division Bench of the Consumer Commission found the Bihar restaurant guilty of negligence. They imposed a fine of Rs 3,500 which was divided into two parts - Rs 1,500 as the basic fine and Rs 2,000 as the litigation fees. They recognised the 'mental, physical and economic' suffering on the part of the litigant and thus justified the penalty.

