A food processor is a must-have appliance in every kitchen. Nowadays, we have become quite dependent on it, and it is impossible to think of doing our tasks without it. While it's true that it has made our lives a lot easier, there's one drawback: cleaning the food processor! It is used for various purposes, such as grinding, blending, and kneading different ingredients. This can lead to the accumulation of various types of food in it, and cleaning it is no easy task. If not cleaned properly, the aroma of leftover food can pass onto the next one you put into it. And honestly, this can be quite off-putting. If you struggle to clean your food processor, here are some easy hacks that'll help you do so with ease and make it sparkling clean.

Kitchen Tips: Here Are 4 Easy Ways To Clean Your Food Processor:

1. Use hot water and soap

Hot water is used for various cleaning purposes. It helps loosen up leftover food residue and makes it easier to clean. You can use it to clean your food processor as well. Make sure to always switch it off first, and then fill it up with water. You can even detach the plastic container from your processor. Now just fill it up with warm water and a small amount of dishwashing soap. Let it sit for some time, and then use a kitchen sponge to scrub it nicely. Rinse with warm water and pat dry.

2. Baking soda to your rescue

Baking soda is another popular cleaning agent. Being a mild alkali, it helps grease dissolve easily in water. To use it, follow the same steps as for the hot water and soap solution. You can add 1 teaspoon of baking soda to the water and then fill up the container of your processor. Additionally, you can even make a paste of baking soda with water and then apply it to the insides of the container. If you plan to follow the second option, ensure to clean it properly and then apply the paste.

3. Harness the power of lemons

You can also clean your food processor using good old lemons. There are two ways in which you can do so. First, you can either rinse your food processor and then directly rub the lemon peels over it. Second, you can make a lemon water solution by squeezing one whole lemon into hot water. Either way, you need to give the lemons some time to do their magic and make your food processor sparkling clean. You'll surely be surprised with the results.

4. Use vinegar solution

Vinegar, too, can help clean your food processor with ease. Thanks to its acidic properties, it helps break down stubborn food particles and stains. Not only this, but vinegar also acts as a disinfectant and leaves a nice aroma behind. You can add about cup of vinegar to the container of your food processor and fill it up with water. Allow the solution to sit for some time before draining and rinsing it again. It's best to use hot water here to make the cleaning process even more effective.

With our easy tips and tricks, you'll be able to clean your food processor with ease. Let us know how they work for you in the comments below.