How To Whip Cream? Simple And Quick-Fire Ways To Make The Decadent Addition

It's sweet, soft and fluffy; it makes for a decadent addition to cakes, muffins, coffees and shakes, waffles and crepes- whipped cream is one condiment that can make your desserts look presentable and yummy. Whipped cream is a heavy cream that's been beaten until it is light and fluffy and is often sweetened with confectioner's sugar. It is often flavoured with vanilla or other flavours. Cream is usually whipped with a whisk, an electric or hand mixer, a food processor or simply a fork. If you don't know how to whip cream, we tell how to start from the scratch.

Whipped cream is a foamy dairy product that adds a lot of flavour to a wide range of foods and drinks, which includes frosting for cakes, topping for hot chocolate and even coffee or iced tea. What makes whipped cream unique is its texture, which is soft and light, despite being made using heavy cream. When you tend to whip heavy cream, air is forced into the liquid; thanks to the high-fat content, a stable mass of bubbles form. One should never choose low-fat cream, considering it may result in thin and watery or unstable whipped cream, which obviously isn't what you want for your fancy baked goods. So if you are planning to whip cream at home, make sure it is heavy and fresh cream that you are whipping.

How To Whip Cream?

There are a few ways in which you can whip cream: electric mixer, hand mixer, a food processor or even fork. One of the easiest ways is to whip it in an electric mixer, considering it is a much faster and effective method.

Here's how you can whip cream in an electric or hand mixer:

Make sure the heavy cream is very cold. Add the cream and some powdered sugar to the bowl of the mixer and whisk it together on high speed until it attains a foamy texture. Once your cream attains a foamy texture, you can add vanilla or cocoa essence to flavour it. You could also add spirits and even spices like cinnamon or nutmeg; basically anything that you think can flavour your cream and the dessert you are preparing. Whisk the mixture again for a few more seconds until combined well and then serve immediately or refrigerate in a sealed container for upto one to two hours.

Here's how you can whip cream in a bowl:

Whipping cream in a bowl with fork or whisk is a truly old-fashioned way. Just grab a mixing bowl and place it in the freezer until it is chilled. Now, remove it, add the cream and powdered sugar, and use a whisk to whisk the cream by hand until it becomes foamy. Mix all the add-ons and whisk it again to make a nice flavourful whipped cream.

If you wish to make cream from full-fat milk, we can help you with a nice recipe.

Ingredients (may vary)

Full-fat milk, cold

Unflavoured gelatin

Confectioner's sugar

Method

In a small bowl, add a small amount of full-fat milk. Scatter some powdered gelatin over the milk and let it sit for about five minutes to form a sponge. Once this mix is spongy, melt to turn into liquid. You could do this in a microwave. Set aside to cool. Pour a cup of milk into a larger bowl. Add the confectioner's sugar and stir it properly. Pour in the melted gelatin mix and whisk together. Place the mixture in the refrigerator for about 20 minutes. Once chilled, take it out of the refrigerator. The cream is ready to be whipped.

There! You have learnt how to whip cream and make cream from the scratch. Make your baked goods rich and delicious like a pro.