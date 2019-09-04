Keto Diet: Try Making Cauliflower Rice At Home And Pair It With Keto-Friendly Recipes

This delightful keto swap is low in carbs and calories, and abundantly rich in nutrition.

Highlights This keto essential can easily fit in your weight loss diet plan

It is low in carbs and calories, and abundantly rich in nutrition

Just take your cauliflower and grate it using your food processor

Butter, avocado, Greek yogurt, and eggs are some of the most commonly available keto-friendly ingredients that come to the rescue of people following a strict ketogenic diet. If you're bored of using the same regular keto ingredients in your keto recipes, we bring to you another keto essential that can easily fit in your weight loss diet plan. We're talking about cauliflower rice. This delightful keto swap is low in carbs and calories, and abundantly rich in nutrition. While there are various ways to prepare cauliflower rice, the cooking technique used in this specific recipe is that of food processing. All you've got to do is take your cauliflower and grate it using your food processor.





(Also Read: Make This Low-Carb, Low-Cal Chicken Biryani With Cauliflower Rice For A Healthy Diet)





This delightful keto swap is low in carbs and calories, and abundantly rich in nutrition.







Alternatively, if you don't have a grater attachment on your food processor, you may use the regular blade as well and use it to blitz the cauliflower florets. A hand grater can also be used to do the same.



Note: During the entire cooking process, avoid using water at any step as it will make the cauliflower go soggy.



The recipe of cauliflower rice has been shared by Sahil Makhija, a popular YouTube chef and food vlogger, on his channel 'Headbanger's Kitchen'. Now, that we have shared with you the recipe of keto-friendly Cauliflower Rice, try making it at home and get started by pairing it with different keto-friendly curries of your choice.

Watch: Keto-Friendly Cauliflower Rice recipe video:











Happy Cooking!







