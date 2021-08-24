A nice cup of coffee can go a long way! It keeps us fresh and energized through a long day of work. Therefore, we must enjoy every sip of our cup of coffee. The secret behind making a cup of coffee is frothy and foamy milk! How do you achieve the frothiness of a café-style coffee at home? By investing in a good quality milk frother! We have curated a list of milk frothers that require no battery or electricity, and are easy to use! You will have foamy and frothy milk ready in no time!





Here are 4 Manual Milk Frothers:

1. Country Bean Stainless Steel Milk Frother

Country Bean's milk frother is made of stainless steel and it is durable to use. It can hold up to 400 millilitres of milk and has a double froth pump, helping you make frothy and foamy milk.











2. InstaCuppa Manual Hand Pump Milk Frother

InstaCuppa's Milk Frother is made of 304-grade stainless steel material. It is rust-resistant and unbreakable. It will not degrade easily. The double-layer stainless steel mesh plunger gives a very thick foam for your milk in less than 30 seconds.











3. Electomania Manual Milk Frother

Electomania's Milk Frother is made of stainless steel. The lid has a built-in double-mesh aerator. The handle has an easy grip and it is heat resistant. This milk frother is more economical than battery-powered frothers and espresso machines.

















4. Brain Freezer Stainless Steel Milk Frother

Brain Freezer's milk frother creates a frothy rich foam for beverages under 60 secs. It doesn't require any battery or electricity to operate. It is made of stainless steel and has a heat-resistant handle.























