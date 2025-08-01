India's long, hot weather has inspired a rich tradition of cooling beverages across its diverse regions. Beyond the popular nimbu paani, lassi, and aam panna lie hidden gems-regional drinks deeply rooted in local ingredients, customs, and climate. These drinks not only reflect the ingenuity of India's culinary heritage but also offer sustainable, local ways to beat the heat naturally.

Here are Seven Regional Indian Drinks for Good Hydration:

1. Bel Sharbat

Region: Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh

Bel Juice

Key Ingredient: Bael (wood apple)

A traditional Ayurvedic coolant, bel sharbat is made by scooping out the pulp of bael fruit, mixing it with water and jaggery. Rich in fibre and antioxidants, it cools the stomach and aids digestion during hot months. The juice contains essential nutrients like phosphorus, potassium, calcium, and vitamins A and C. Traditionally, it has been used to treat diarrhea, constipation, and dysentery.

Check out this quick recipe: Fresh Bel Cooler Recipe

2. Panakam

Region: Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

Panakam from Tamil Nadu

Key Ingredients: Jaggery, dry ginger, cardamom, tulsi





Panakam is a sacred summer drink often prepared during festivals like Rama Navami. It's a perfect blend of sweetness and spice, known to hydrate and balance the body's heat. Dry ginger and cardamom are used for their cooling and digestive properties, while tulsi is well-documented for improving immunity.

3. Chhaang

Region: Sikkim, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh







Key Ingredients: Fermented millet or barley





Served both warm and cold, Chhaang is a mildly alcoholic drink made by fermenting millet or barley. While typically consumed in winter, a diluted version is used as a summer coolant in some Himalayan villages. The fermentation process enhances its vitamin and mineral content, boosting immune function and producing lactic acid, which has antimicrobial properties.





Also Read: 7 Refreshing Desi Drinks To Keep You Hydrated In The Summer Months

4. Phalsa Sherbet

Region: Northern India

Phalsa Sherbet

Image Credit: iStock

Key Ingredient: Phalsa (Grewia asiatica)





This tangy-sweet sherbet, made from the tiny purple phalsa fruit, is popular in parts of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. It cools the body, aids digestion, and is rich in vitamin C. The fruit is packed with vitamins (A and C), minerals (calcium, phosphorus, and iron), and antioxidants like anthocyanins and phenolic compounds, making it a must-have for hydration and immunity.

Check out this quick recipe: Phalse Ka Sharbat Recipe

5. Ragi Ambli

Region: Karnataka

Made from Ragi, buttermilk and Curry Leaves

Key Ingredients: Ragi (finger millet), buttermilk, curry leaves





A nutritious and probiotic-rich drink made from fermented ragi flour and buttermilk, it's often seasoned with curry leaves and mustard seeds. It's highly cooling and sustaining, especially for those heading out into the sun. Ragi is a treasure trove of nutrients, containing calcium, iron, fibre, and essential amino acids, making it a perfect summer cooler.

Check out this quick recipe: Healthy Breakfast Recipe: How To Make Ragi Amballi To Give Healthy Start To New Year 2023

6. Tanka Torani

Region: Odisha

Tanka Torani

Key Ingredients: Leftover rice water, curd, spices





Tanka Torani is a probiotic-rich drink made with fermented rice water, curd, cumin, and mint. Traditionally offered in Jagannath temples, it's known for its cooling and hydrating properties. In the summer, it helps you stay energetic by replenishing fluids and electrolytes without adding too many calories. Its probiotic profile also protects against stomach infections.

7. Kokum Sharbat

Region: Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka

Kokum

Image Credit: iStock

Key Ingredient: Kokum (Garcinia indica)





Made from the dried rind of the kokum fruit, this tangy-sweet drink is popular in coastal areas. It has excellent anti-inflammatory properties and helps prevent dehydration. It also has a positive effect on acidity, enhances digestion, and its antioxidant properties contribute to overall well-being.

Check out this quick recipe: Maharashtrian Kokomo Sherbet Recipe





So the next time the mercury rises, look beyond soda cans and explore India's rich tapestry of regional refreshments!

