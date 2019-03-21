4 Quick And Healthy Make-Ahead Lunch Recipes

Highlights Daily morning grinds leave little time to pack a wholesome lunch to carry

Daily morning grinds leave little time to pack a wholesome lunch to carry to work. Most of us either skip lunch or end up ordering in. There's a sea of delicious dishes showing on various food ordering apps that you can't turn your eyes away from. But are they all really healthy? We must know that lunch is as important a meal as any other, which fuels up the body for the rest of the day. This is that time of the day when you can load up your body with essential nutrients. A home-cooked meal, stacked with healthy ingredients and simple flavours is what you should be gorging on during your lunch break. We understand that prepping, preparing and packing a hefty lunch in the midst of rushed mornings can be a tough task. But, what if there are simple and healthy meals options that you can make in no time?





Here are some great ideas for rustling up some brisk meals in the mornings that are quick-to-make and can also satisfy your taste buds at the same time. You can do the prep work the night before to make your morning routine smooth.



1. Mediterranean Watermelon Salad -



This bowlful of freshness is super-easy to make and will freshen you up to take on the day like a pro.



Ingredients -

2 cups watermelon cubes

2 green/red/yellow bell peppers

1 Cup onion

1 Cup cucumber, bite-sized pieces

1 Cup tomatoes

2 tbsp. Pomegranate juice

1 Tbsp. mustard sauce

1 Tbsp. olive oil

A pinch of cumin powder

A pinch of oregano

8-10 olives

1 cup parsley, chopped

2 lettuce leaves

Flax seeds

Salt and pepper to taste



Method -

Step 1 - Add mustard sauce, cumin powder, oregano, salt & pepper to pomegranate juice and whisk well.

Step 2 - In another bowl, combine all the other ingredients

Step 3 - Pour the seasoned pomegranate juice over the salad mixture and season with cottage cheese.



Make-ahead tip - Chop the onions, tomatoes and parsley the night before, and store in air-tight containers.





This bowlful of freshness is super-easy to make and will freshen you up







2. Kale And Quinoa Bowl -



Kale and quinoa are known as powerhouses of fibres and proteins - the best energising foods that will level up your lunch game.







Ingredients -

1 bunch of kale leaves, chopped

1 cup quinoa

2 tbsp of olive oil,

Half cup pomegranate seeds

Half cup cherry tomatoes, diced

1 lemon

A pinch of turmeric

Salt and black pepper to taste



Method -

Step 1- Cook quinoa as per the packaging directions. In a pan, heat 1 tbsp. olive oil, then add kale and water and cook for around 15 minutes till it wilts.

Step 2 - Add quinoa, tomatoes, and spices, and toss well to combine.

Step 3 - Remove from heat and add the rest of the olive oil, pomegranate seeds and lemon juice.



Make-ahead tip - Chop kale leaves and cherry tomatoes ahead of time.







Kale and quinoa are known as powerhouses of fibres and proteins







3. Whole-Wheat Pasta With Broccoli



Broccoli is a great source of Vitamin C, which is a powerful antioxidant that shields the body from harmful free radicals.







Ingredients -

2 cups pasta - fussily/penne/fettuccini

2 bunches of broccoli, cut into small florets

1 tablespoon oil of your choice

2 tbsp. peanut butter

2 tbsp. soy sauce

1 tsp. red pepper flakes

Half tbsp. rice vinegar

Salt to taste



Method -

Step 1 - Cook pasta according to the package directions.

Step 2- Heat oil in a wide bottom pan. Add broccoli and chilli flakes and 1 cup of water. Cook for 10 minutes, till the water has evaporated.

Step 3 - In a bowl, add broccoli, cooled pasta and other ingredients. Mix well.



Make-ahead tip: Cook pasta the previous day and store in the refrigerator.





Broccoli is a great source of Vitamin C









4. Brown Rice With Corns



This is an easy recipe but makes for a wholesome meal with the goodness of corns, coconut and other herbs.



Ingredients

250 gms. brown rice

100 gms. corn kernels

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 Onion

1 tsp. ginger garlic paste

Salt to taste

2 green chillies, sliced

Half tsp. cumin seeds

1 bay leaf

6 pods of cloves

2 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

Juice of 2 lemons

Half green or red bell pepper, diced

1 tbsp. grated coconut



Method -

Step 1- Wash and soak rice in water for 15 minutes.

Step 2- Grind coconut, coriander leaves and green chilli to make a smooth paste.

Step 3 - Heat oil in a pan. Add bay leaf, onion, cumin seeds, cloves, ginger garlic paste and the coconut paste.

Step 4 - Saute for 2-3 minutes and add the corn kernels and bell pepper.

Step 5 - Drain the soaked rice and add it to the pan.

Step 6 - Add 2 cups of water, salt and red chilli powder as per your taste.

Step 7 - Once the rice is cooked, dress it with lime juice and coriander leaves.



Make-ahead tip - Preparing the coconut paste in advance will save some precious time in the morning.







This is an easy recipe but makes for a wholesome meal with the goodness of corns







These meals are not only healthy but also very tempting. Make a smart choice when it comes to nourishing yourself without compromising on good taste. Trust us, you will look forward to your lunch break with more gusto.







