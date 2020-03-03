Shilpa Shetty's Delicious Indian Lunch Was Loaded With Veggies (See Pics)

Shilpa Shetty is all for eating delicious desi food, and her latest Instagram story is proof.

Whether you love chinese food, or whether you have a penchant for Italian - there's always a part of you that craves some authentic home-made desi khana. It's simple, healthy, light, fulfilling and the best thing about it is that it can be had guilt-free. Indian food that is simply cooked may not sound appetising, but it is wonderfully delicious with every bite. Shilpa Shetty had a similar craving for delicious desi lunch, which she shared in a story on her Instagram handle. Take a look:





Shilpa Shetty ate a desi lunch comprising lots of veggies.

The actress is known for regularly sharing healthy Indian recipes from her kitchen. Shilpa Shetty shares the videos on her Instagram handle and she even shares glimpses from her own meals for her Instagram followers and fans. She captioned this one, "#lunchtime. #ThegreatIndiandiet." Her plate was made of brass, ornately decorated and served with a similarly decorated spoon. There were six portions of different kinds of dishes in her plate - a yellow dal, chopped beetroots, peas and carrots, cooked pumpkin topped with coriander, cauliflower sabzi, and finally a rice dish with corn kernels.

Kudos to Shilpa Shetty for nailing portion size as well as adding colour to her lunch meal. All the dishes were simply cooked with minimal oil and salt. On the nutritional side as well, the meal had great value addition and packed a punch with every bite. Desi khana doesn't get better than this!





Shilpa Shetty had earlier shared a video of her devouring her 'favourite Indian dessert' in one of her Sunday binges - a fresh hot rasgulla without the sugar syrup. Take a look:





Looks like Indian food hits a sweet spot with Shilpa Shetty! We hope she shares more such glimpses of her desi food to give us inspiration.







