7 Effective Tips To Control Sleepiness After Lunch

   |  Updated: December 20, 2017 11:56 IST

Highlights
  • What is the reason behind this post lunch lethargy
  • Our pancreas produces insulin to regulate blood sugar levels
  • Our body produces sleep hormone that gets converted in serotonin
Picture this: You just had lunch and have an important report to share to your boss, but your productivity levels are swooped down significantly and feeling extremely drowsy. Don't we all hate it? Well, that's what a heavy lunch does to you; make you sleepy and of course slower. What is the reason behind this post lunch lethargy? Well, it is because our pancreas produces insulin to regulate blood sugar levels. So the heavier the meal, higher will be the production of insulin, ending up spiking your blood sugar levels. With this increase in insulin, our body produces sleep hormone that gets converted in serotonin and melatonin in our brain, further inducing sleepiness. This causes our body to slow down, eventually spoiling our day's plan.

It is obvious you cannot skip eating your lunch, but you can definitely control the sluggishness that's causing your work to suffer. Here are some diet tips to follow in order to remain active.



1. Do not sit back on your desk, take a walk



Do not sit back to work right after you have eaten your meal; all you need to do is take a brisk walk in your premises or climb stairs. This short spanned exercise will help to increase the oxygen levels in the blood and boost your energy levels.
 

2. Chew gum



According to a study published in the journal Physiology and Behaviour, chewing gum may reduce tiredness and ensure increased alertness; of course overdoing it may reverse the effects. Chewing gum may help because you are constantly in a state of action giving you a major mood boost. Chew mint gum for at least five minutes to feel energized again.
 

3. Drink water, lots of it



Dehydration can cause fatigue, low mood and difficulty in concentrating. Make sure you are drinking enough water through the day. So hydrate your body with some fluid that will help retain the post lunch slump.
 

4. Eat healthy, say no to junk



The refined grains in processed foods get digested quickly that results in blood sugar spike and dip contributing to low energy levels. Choose to eat more energizing meals that includes more iron (leafy green veggies), lean proteins (lean meat, fish and eggs) and complexed carbohydrates (whole grains and legumes).
 

5. Know portion control



Over-eating can easily lead to sluggishness by slowing down digestion, further giving you an uncomfortable, bloated feeling. Rather, choose to eat small meals in between to avoid feeling sleepy and lethargic and further regulate blood sugar levels.
 

6. Avoid sugar and fat



Try not to consume more and more sugar and fats present in processed foods in order to avoid energy crash. Sugars may give an initial energy boost but will wear off quickly making you feel extremely tired and fatigued. So even if you have a sweet tooth, make sure you have a fruit or two after the afternoon meal.
 

7. Keep a track



It is important to keep a track of the foods you eat during lunchtime. If a certain food is causing sleepiness and lethargy, it is better to identify and reduce their consumption immediately and choose other foods that may help keep your energy levels high.



These simple and effective tips will definitely help you avoid those short naps in office.


 

