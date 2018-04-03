SEARCH
5 Amazing Places To Eat At M Block Market, Greater Kailash-1

   Updated: April 03, 2018 13:26 IST

5 Amazing Places To Eat At M Block Market, Greater Kailash-1
A shopper's paradise, M block market at Greater Kailash-1 (GK-1) is a haven for all the Delhiites who love to shop and eat. If you ask us, there cannot be a better combination too. After a day of roaming around the market picking the best of clothes and accessories, it is essential to keep fuelling yourself to make sure you are at your best to strike an amazing bargain. The market is lined with many cafes, eateries and restaurants that are a perfect answer to all kinds of cravings. Here are some of our favourite eateries in M block Market at GK-1. Have a look!

1. The Kathis

There can't be a better snack while shopping than a nice hot and stuffed kathi roll. At the Kathi's you would find the most delectable variety of mutton, chicken and veg kathi rolls. If you are not so fond of kathi, you can order rumali rolls, too. While you munch into their wholesome and greasy rolls, don't forget to try their delicious cold coffee - a winner combination!

2. Brown Sugar

A youth favourite, Brown Sugar is city's favourite go-to spot for delicious and amazing wheat momos. But, that's not all that there is to Brown Sugar. The quirky café has an eclectic mix of Italian, Arabic and Chinese fare, which will make you lick your fingers even after you have left the place. Our absolute favourites are chicken wheat steamos, chicken shawarma, vege arabiata pasta, cookie café mocha and Nutella and hazelnut shake!

3. Prince Chaat Corner

Tangy, lip-smacking and ever-so delightful chaat is always a hit with Dilliwallas. It is almost surreal how even in the midst of the busy market place, there is absolute decorum maintained by customers who patiently wait for their round of gol gappas in the queue. The chole bhature, pav bhaji and aloo tikki see no less of a fan following either. Don't forget to try their palak patta chaat, too. We bet it is nothing like anything you have had before!

 

4. Wafflesome

 Waffle lovers raise your hand! Easily one of the most loved waffle places in town, Wafflesome's range is extensive and impressive. The cutesy little outlet that persistently smells of fresh chocolate and addictive vanilla has so much to offer. Crispy, soft and moist slathered over with indulgent toppings, Wafflesome's waffles are a foodie's dream come true. Choose your picks from mango, salted caramel, blueberry and banana toffee. We personally love the one with Nutella and Crushed Nuts.

 

5. Depot 48

Waffles, pizzas, burgers, pastas, salads and more. Depot48 has answer to all your cravings. Depot48's signature Belgian waffle, with the choice of butter and maple syrup, banana and toffee sauce, or chocolate gianduja with caramelised nuts, is a one indulgent treat we are always up for. If you are looking for tall, loaded and lip-smacking burgers, Depot48 has 14 kinds of them to leave you spoilt for choice.

 

A gang of friends, intensive shopping and some amazing food, what else does one need for a perfect day-out? Head out and explore for more, as these eateries are meant to impress.



